Hablemitoğlu assassination suspect brought to Turkey

  • January 28 2022 07:00:00

Hablemitoğlu assassination suspect brought to Turkey

ANKARA
Hablemitoğlu assassination suspect brought to Turkey

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has brought Nuri Gökhan Bozkır, who is a suspect in the assassination of academic Necip Hablemitoğlu, to Turkey from Ukraine.

The MİT on Jan. 27 handed the suspect to the police for questioning in Ankara.

Ankara University’s Hablemitoğlu, known for his research and books on FETÖ, was killed in 2002 in front of his house.

Authorities determined that Bozkır was in Ukraine where he was detained in Kyiv in July 2019 after the Interpol issued a red notice for the suspect. However, he was later released after spending three months in jail and was put under house
arrest.

Bozkır sought asylum in Ukraine but local authorities refused his application in December 2020 and in the same month ruled for his extradition to Turkey. The suspect’s lawyers appealed against the extradition decision. Bozkır failed to appear in several appeal hearings.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Jan. 26 in a televised interview that the MİT has brought Bozkır to Turkey.
Erdoğan recalled that Hablemitoğlu was killed before his book on how FETÖ infiltrated state institutions was published. The president noted the suspect also had ties with ISIL, providing guns and ammunitions to the terrorist organization.
Hablemitoğlu had branded the FETÖ as a criminal organization in his works.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

assasination,

WORLD Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul blizzard morphs into political debate

    Istanbul blizzard morphs into political debate

  2. Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

    Turkey vows to fulfill its NATO obligations amid crisis with Russia

  3. İYİ Party leader Akşener tests positive for COVID-19

    İYİ Party leader Akşener tests positive for COVID-19

  4. Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

    Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

  5. Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM

    Ankara, Moscow work on date for Putin’s visit to Turkey: FM
Recommended
Turkey calls for de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine, Russia

Turkey calls for de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine, Russia
Book features story of tugboat involved in Turkish War of Independence

Book features story of tugboat involved in Turkish War of Independence
Turkey bids farewell to veteran actress Fatma Girik

Turkey bids farewell to veteran actress Fatma Girik
Sled fest brings families together in Turkish capital

Sled fest brings families together in Turkish capital
Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries

Over 16,000 schools provided with libraries
Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey

Azerbaijan to boost natural gas exports to Turkey
WORLD Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Pentagon officials on Jan. 27 to undertake reforms to reduce the number of civilian deaths from military strikes after multiple unjustified fatal incidents.
ECONOMY Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank revises up year-end inflation forecast

The Turkish Central Bank on Jan. 27 revised its year end inflation forecast upwards for both 2022 and 2023 while keeping its medium-term target at 5 percent.
SPORTS Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

As the cold winter conditions continue to affect Turkey, national figure skating athlete İklim Şentunalı has shown a breathtaking performance on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır located in the country’s northeast.