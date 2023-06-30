H&M share soars as earnings beat expectations

H&M share soars as earnings beat expectations

STOCKHOLM
H&M share soars as earnings beat expectations

Shares in H&M surged yesterday as the Swedish clothing giant reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

H&M reported a net profit of 3.29 billion kronor ($305 million) for the March-to-May period.

It was down from 3.68 billion kronor the year before but above expectations of 2.84 billion kronor in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Around midday H&M shares were up over 11 percent on the Stockholm stock exchange.

"The summer collections have been well received and the third quarter has got off to a good start. The conditions for increased growth as well as profitability continue to develop in a favorable direction," CEO Helena Helmersson said in a comment.

The company also reported a near 5 percent drop in operating profit to 4.74 billion kronor, but this was also better than analysts' expectations of 4.26 billion kronor.

H&M noted in its report that the operating profit "was negatively impacted as a result of increased raw materials and freight costs combined with a stronger U.S. dollar compared with last year."

The company also reported a 20 percent reduction of its inventory on hand and said it was on course to further reduce its stocks of unsold clothes.

H&M said it planned to open around 100 new stores, while closing around 200.

At the end of May the global retailer had 4,399 stores around the world, a reduction of 303 stores compared to a year earlier.

Economy, retail prices,

TÜRKIYE Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

    Restructuring Istanbul against quake at top of agenda: Governor

  2. Search continues for missing retired economist

    Search continues for missing retired economist

  3. Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

    Quake survivors visit graves of their loved ones on Eid

  4. Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

    Essence Festival of Culture kicks off in New Orleans

  5. Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

    Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region
Recommended
Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region
Gulf oil states on a Pacific charm offensive

Gulf oil states on a Pacific charm offensive
Yellen hopes to visit China to reestablish contact

Yellen hopes to visit China to 'reestablish contact'
Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras

Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras
Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns

Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns
Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek
WORLD Weaker Putin is a greater danger: EUs Borrell

'Weaker Putin is a greater danger': EU's Borrell

The EU's top diplomat warned Thursday that a "weaker" Russian President Vladimir Putin would pose a "greater danger" after Wagner's aborted mutiny sparked the largest political crisis in decades in the nuclear-armed country.

ECONOMY Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

The rise in real estate prices in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir has changed the direction of home buyers. While Thrace has been the center of investment for the past two years, the provinces of the Black Sea region have also lined up

SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.