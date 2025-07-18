Güngören emerges as Istanbul’s most green-deprived district

ISTANBUL

Güngören has emerged as the district with the most limited access to green space in Istanbul, according to new findings from the Istanbul Green City Index.

The comprehensive two-year study, conducted by Marmara University in collaboration with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) between March 2023 and March 2025, has revealed that Güngören ranks lowest in per capita green area and overall ecological performance among the city’s 39 districts.

The data paints a stark picture. Aerial imagery of the district reveals an expanse of concrete, with almost no visible traces of greenery. Trees are sparse, limited to a handful lining the streets, while the overwhelming presence of densely packed buildings highlights the district’s severe lack of open, breathable space.

Beyond its shortage of greenery, Güngören also records the weakest accessibility to emergency assembly points within 500 meters — a key indicator for urban disaster preparedness. It leads Istanbul in the percentage of impervious surfaces, restricting natural water absorption and suffers from chronically slow traffic flow. Güngören’s air quality index ranks 26th citywide, reflecting elevated environmental risks for residents.

Despite being one of the city’s smallest districts by area, Güngören has one of the highest population densities, intensifying the pressure on its already scarce green spaces.

The findings reflect broader ecological strains facing Istanbul as a whole. The city continues to grow rapidly, attracting more internal migrants than any other province in Türkiye. According to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 14, nearly 400,000 people moved to Istanbul in the past year alone.

With a population exceeding 15 million, the city remains the country’s economic, cultural and academic heart, yet its infrastructure, housing supply and green spaces are struggling to keep pace.

Urban pressures are compounded by worsening traffic and air quality. A global mobility analytics firm had recently named Istanbul the most congested city in the world, with drivers losing an average of 105 hours to traffic over the course of a year.

Meanwhile, nitrogen dioxide levels — a key indicator of air pollution — rose by 14 percent in the first seven months of 2024, reaching an average of 40.61 micrograms per cubic meter.

Experts cite traffic density and the use of fossil fuels as the main contributors to this pollution.