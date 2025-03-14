Growth in services production index accelerated in January

ANKARA

The services production index increased by 6 percent on an annual basis in January, gathering pace from the previous month’s 2.6 percent rise, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on March 14.

The monthly increase in the index also quickened from 1.3 percent in December to 2.5 percent in January.

The index for transportation and storage services increased by 3.2 percent year-on-year but declined by 0.5 percent month-on-month.

Accommodation and food services rose 9.6 percent from a year ago and 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, the statistics authority said.

The annual and monthly increases in the index for information and communication services were 9.9 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

Real estate services rose 8.9 percent year-on-year, according to TÜİK data.

The prevalent price-setting behavior in the services sector leads to significant inertia and causes the impact of shocks on inflation to extend over a long time period, the Central Bank said in the summary of the March 6 Monetary Policy Committee meeting released on March 13.

Services inflation remains higher than goods inflation, it said, adding that having slowed down in the final quarter of 2024, services inflation increased in January due to the effects of items with time-dependent pricing.