‘Growing with Art’ opens at Istanbul Painting Museum

ISTANBUL

The retrospective painting exhibition, "Growing with Art" (Sanatla Büyümek), has opened at the Hüseyin Zekai Paşa Exhibition Hall in the National Palaces Painting Museum in Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe.

The exhibition features 70 works by father-and-son artists Ali Leigong and Said Chuanyi Lei, both members of China’s Hui Muslim community, created between 1967 and 2023.

Speaking at the opening, National Palaces President Yasin Yıldız emphasized their efforts to honor the names of Ottoman-era court painters by naming the museum's art galleries after them.

“The Hüseyin Zekai Paşa Exhibition Hall is one of the integral parts of our Painting Museum. We strive to utilize this space for events hosted by significant artists,” Yıldız stated.

Highlighting the significance of the exhibition, Yıldız said, “When I first saw the works of esteemed artists Leigong and Lei, I thought they must absolutely be exhibited in our gallery, as they would greatly enhance its value. The diversity of the works, both in composition and detail, left a strong impression on us.”

Yıldız expressed his joy that the artist prepared the exhibition with 70 works for his 70th birthday and that his son’s contributions reflect the continuation of this art from father to son.

Curator Betül Tekiner said, “This is a joint retrospective, showcasing both the father’s and son’s works together. Master artist Ali Leigong is celebrating his 70th birthday, and we have presented 70 works in tribute to his age.”

Noting that the artists produce works in diverse fields, including poetry, ink art, Chinese miniature painting and gongbi technique, Tekiner said: “Leigong and Lei are Hui Muslims, born and raised in the faith. They have been living in Istanbul for a while. Both father and son are highly prolific. In addition to their works, they also incorporated styles influenced by Turkish and Iranian cultures. We presented this synthesis alongside their artistic development over the years. Ali’s childhood works start from when he was 13, while Said’s works go as far back as when he was two. Here, we can clearly observe their artistic journeys step by step.”

Tekiner added that alongside the artists' beloved masterpieces, the exhibition includes works that have never been displayed before. “It’s a great opportunity to witness an artist’s progression over the years, step by step. We look forward to welcoming visitors,” she said.

A wonderful exhibition for both adults and children

Leigong expressed his happiness at presenting such a special exhibition to Turkish art lovers and thanked the National Palaces Presidency and everyone who contributed to the exhibition.

Noting the significance of exhibiting his works in such a museum, Leigong said, “The exhibition is a retrospective of my 57-year artistic journey. It also includes works from my childhood and youth. It’s a wonderful exhibition for both adults and children.”

Regarding the inclusion of his portrait of Sezai Karakoç in the exhibition, Leigong said: “There are many talented individuals in various fields in Turkey’s history — architects, artists and poets. Karakoç is one of the most significant poets of the recent era. I had the chance to read his biography, writings, and poems, which deeply moved me. In Chinese art history, there are also poets who write poems and engage in calligraphy. I deeply respect Karakoç for this reason.”

Lei said that the retrospective exhibition features carefully selected works from different periods of both his and his father’s lives, making it a unique father-and-son exhibition.

Pointing out that there have been father-and-son painters in history, Lei said, “There have been father-and-son calligraphers. However, it is rare today. Our work in traditional arts as both father-and-son and master-and-apprentice can inspire contemporary artists.”

The opening was attended by traditional artists, institutional representatives, members of the press and art enthusiasts.

About the exhibition

The exhibition showcases Leigong’s pioneering approach to incorporating Islamic elements into Chinese miniature art as the founder of the Chinese Islamic miniature school and the unique interpretations of this style by Lei.

The exhibition features both the artists’ beloved masterpieces and previously unseen works.

The exhibition includes examples of Chinese and Turkish miniatures, Chinese calligraphy, the "Classical Gongbi" technique, and the "Xieyi" (Sumi-e) technique, created on materials such as silk and Xuan paper. It also presents the artists’ childhood works and ephemera.

Highlights include Said Chuanyi Lei’s cat-themed works and Ali Leigong’s monumental piece "Yüce Gökçe," measuring 550 by 150 centimeters.

During the exhibition, visitors can view Leigong’s poetry and participate in live performances by the artists, offering a chance to experience various techniques using special materials.

The exhibition, which also features special art workshops for children, will be open to visitors until Jan. 26.