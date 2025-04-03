Türkiye to be subject to 10 percent US tariff

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is on a list of around 100 countries facing reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

According to the list released by the Trump administration at the White House, Türkiye will face a 10 percent import tariff.

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and the U.S. was $32.58 billion last year, with Türkiye posting a trade surplus of around $120 million in its trade with the world’s largest economy.

Türkiye’s exports to the U.S. increased by 9.9 percent in 2024 from the previous year to stand at $16.35 billion. The U.S. accounted for 6.2 percent of the country’s total export revenue last year.

Imports from the U.S. rose 2.8 percent in 2024 from 2023 to $16.23 billion, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In the first two months of 2025, Türkiye’s exports to the U.S., which showed an annual increase of 0.7 percent, amounted to $2.57 billion, which made up 6.1 percent of the country’s total exports during this period.

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
