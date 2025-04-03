Annual inflation eases to 38.1 percent, lowest since December 2021

Annual inflation eases to 38.1 percent, lowest since December 2021

ANKARA
Annual inflation eases to 38.1 percent, lowest since December 2021

The annual inflation rate slowed for a 10th consecutive month in March, falling to 38.1 percent, the lowest since December 2021, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on April 3.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose 2.48 percent in March, accelerated from a 2.27 percent hike recorded in the prior month.

Headline inflation dropped from 39.05 percent in February, while economists polled by state-run Anadolu Agency had estimated inflation to come in at 38.66 percent.

Energy prices surged by 41.98 percent at an annualized pace in March, eased from 43.92 percent in February.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 37.12 percent, compared to February's 35.11 percent.

Last month food prices advanced 4.94 percent from February, TÜİK data showed.

Housing prices rose by 2.1 percent month-on-month for an annualized increase of 68.6 percent, while transport costs were up by 0.25 monthly and 21.6 percent annually.

Prices at restaurants and hotels in the country increased by 2.15 percent in March, which brought the annual rise to 43.4 percent.

Eyes have been on economic management and the Central Bank since domestic political events triggered volatility in the local FX market and the stock exchange.

In response to the market volatility, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held an interim meeting on March 20, where it increased its overnight lending rate from 44 percent to 46 percent while keeping the policy rate at 42.5 percent.

In addition, the bank suspended one-week repo auctions “for a while.”

Speaking at an event in Istanbul at the end of March, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan reiterated that they will maintain a tight monetary policy stance until a permanent fall in inflation and price stability is achieved.

Two important factors will be decisive in March and April, Karahan said.

“One of these is the impact of Ramadan on food prices and the other is the reflection of recent developments in financial markets on prices and expectations. These factors increased the upside risks in inflation, especially for April,” he explained.

In a research note on March 27, Goldman Sachs said it expected the Central Bank to raise its policy rate at the April 17 meeting or before by 350 basis points to show its ability and willingness to implement its disinflation program.

Inflation, eases,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

    Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

  2. Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

    Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

  3. Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

    Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

  4. Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

    Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

  5. Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits

    Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits
Recommended
Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister
Auto sales recovers in March after two months of contraction

Auto sales recovers in March after two months of contraction
Banks’ profit surge 58 percent in first two months of 2025

Banks’ profit surge 58 percent in first two months of 2025
Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months
Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch

Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch
Stocks tank, gold hit new record high

Stocks tank, gold hit new record high
New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report
WORLD Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a blatant violation

Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

Syria on Thursday condemned deadly Israeli strikes across the country as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, after Israel said it struck "military capabilities.”
ECONOMY Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye and the EU developed a consensus on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿