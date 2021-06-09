Green sea turtles start laying eggs in southern Turkey 

  • June 09 2021 07:00:00

Green sea turtles start laying eggs in southern Turkey 

ADANA
Green sea turtles start laying eggs in southern Turkey

Green sea turtles have started laying eggs in Turkey’s southern province of Adana.

The Akyatan Wildlife Development Area, an internationally important wetland located between Akyatan, the largest lagoon of Çukurova Delta, and the Mediterranean, welcomes green sea turtles every summer.

Volunteers and officials have been on night watch along the 22-kilometer (13.6-mile) coast.

The turtles lay eggs in the night and return to the sea when twilight strikes.

Turgut Çangır, the head of the regional directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, said they were carrying all-out efforts for the protection of both Caretta carettas and green sea turtles on the coasts from Hatay to Mersin provinces.

“Since 2006, 220,000 baby turtles have hatched from 6,000 nests and made their way to the sea on this 22-kilometer coastline. Last year, we had 520 nests in this area,” he said.

Çangır stated that there were 17 nests of green sea turtles along the coastline so far due to the late summer season.

Last year around 20,000 baby turtles hatched, he said, adding that they were expecting to exceed this number this year.

WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

    Turkey expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

  2. Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

    Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

  3. NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

    NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

  4. Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

    Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

  5. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea
Recommended
Mardin’s historic neighborhood to serve tourism

Mardin’s historic neighborhood to serve tourism
Excited Polish zoo unveils rare Siberian tiger cubs

'Excited' Polish zoo unveils rare Siberian tiger cubs

Arter welcomes summer with two new shows

Arter welcomes summer with two new shows
Yemen’s Socotra, isolated island at strategic crossroads

Yemen’s Socotra, isolated island at strategic crossroads
Ankara’s first cat café reopens

Ankara’s first cat café reopens
Taner Ceylan presents ‘Landscape’ exhibition

Taner Ceylan presents ‘Landscape’ exhibition
WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

People in France will on June 9 be able to enjoy indoor dining and staying out until 11:00 pm for the first time in months under a new relaxation of COVID rules, as cases fall and vaccinations rise.   

ECONOMY Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock amounted to 1.95 trillion Turkish liras ($235 billion) as of the end of April, official figures showed on June 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.