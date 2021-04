Greek foreign minister to visit Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Greece's foreign minister is scheduled to pay Turkey an official visit on April 15, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Nikos Dendias will meet his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the ministry said on April 13.

All aspects of bilateral ties are on the meeting's agenda, along with current regional issues, the statement added.