Greek Cyprus labels UK bases as legacy of colonialism

BRUSSELS

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has said that once the current Middle East crisis ends, the issue of British military bases on the southern part of the island must be discussed openly with London.

"When the situation is over in the Middle East, we are going to have an open and frank discussion with the British government," he said on March 19 as he arrived for an EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

He described the bases as a legacy of colonialism but praised the current U.K. government for the best cooperation Cyprus has seen since its 1960 foundation.

Under the 1960 treaty establishing Cypriot independence from Britain, the U.K. was given sovereignty of bases at Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

Christodoulides added that resolving the island’s division depends largely on Türkiye and he is considering inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to an EU-Mediterranean leaders’ summit in April.

He has consulted European Council colleagues with close ties to Ankara to gauge the likelihood of acceptance, noting that responses from Türkiye so far have been negative.

Despite a recent Iranian drone strike on a British base in Greek Cyprus, the president emphasized that the island remains safe and tourism has not been affected. He also thanked Greece, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands for their rapid support after the attack.

Christodoulides highlighted that Ukraine is currently the EU’s top priority, but the Middle East crisis offers a chance for Europe to strengthen its independence. “Crises should not dictate our path,” he said. “The EU’s direction is clear: Independent and open to the world.”