Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he 'ready' for meeting

NICOSIA

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said he is ready to meet newly elected Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman “as soon as possible,” during a phone call on Oct. 29.

In the call, Christodoulides congratulated Erhürman and reiterated his willingness to continue supporting U.N. efforts to resume negotiations for a settlement to the Cyprus issue, the Greek Cypriot president’s office said.

Erhürman, for his part, said he would contact Christodoulides soon to arrange a meeting, his office noted.

The 55-year old Turkish Cypriot politician secured a decisive victory in the Oct. 19 election with 62.76 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent Ersin Tatar.

Unlike Tatar, who advocated a two-state solution, Erhürman has voiced support for a unified federal model encompassing both communities.

His victory was also welcomed in the south, while Erhürman said he would not consult Ankara before making decisions on foreign policy.

Separately, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres also congratulated Erhürman.

In his letter, Guterres said he looked forward to working together toward a lasting peace in Cyprus. He reaffirmed his commitment to convening a broad, informal meeting in the near future and noted that he had instructed his personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, to visit the island for contacts with both sides.

The Cyprus dispute has endured for decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite repeated U.N.-led initiatives.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed U.N. special representative in Cyprus Khassim Diagne held his first meeting with Christodoulides.

Diagne said he would do his utmost to ensure that all U.N. activities in Cyprus contribute meaningfully to creating the necessary conditions for a substantive meeting between Christodoulides and Erhürman.