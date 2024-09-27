Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis

Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis

NEW YORK
Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reaffirmed Athens' commitment to exploring new avenues for improving bilateral relations with Türkiye, urging for greater collaboration on shared challenges between the two nations.

Reflecting on the unresolved continental shelf and exclusive economic zone disputes, which have persisted for over four decades, Mitsotakis remarked, "Yet, this does not mean that they will remain unresolved.”

During his speech at the U.N. General Assembly, the Greek premier recalled that he has engaged in six meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the past year.

"We will continue to explore how to improve bilateral relations with Türkiye. There is potential for increased cooperation to tackle common challenges, such as climate change and migration. We continue to keep channels of communication open to diffuse any tension that may arise.”

Expressing approval of Erdoğan’s comments regarding the delineation of maritime jurisdictions in compliance with international law, Mitsotakis noted, “I strongly believe we have a window of opportunity today, and we should be bold and wise enough to seize this chance,” he remarked.

On the Cyprus issue, Mitsotakis reiterated that a two-state solution is not acceptable.

"We extend an invitation to Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot community to return to the negotiating table, at the very least, to build mutual trust and pursue a just, equitable, and sustainable solution that can be acceptable to both sides," Mitsotakis asserted.

Türkiye backs the two-state solution, with Erdoğan told U.N. General Assembly that the federation model "has now completely lost its validity.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Türkiye, as a guarantor power, prompted by a coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island, launched a military intervention dubbed the Cyprus Peace Operation to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

ties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

    Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

  2. Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

    Naval parade marks anniversary of Battle of Preveza

  3. İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

    İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

  4. Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'

    Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'

  5. Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis

    Greece to continue to seek better ties with Türkiye: Mitsotakis
Recommended
Turkish, US top diplomats meet in New York

Turkish, US top diplomats meet in New York
Erdoğan condemns Netanyahus UN address, criticizes international silence

Erdoğan condemns Netanyahu's UN address, criticizes international silence
UK envoy lauds Türkiye’s healthcare, advocates cooperation

UK envoy lauds Türkiye’s healthcare, advocates cooperation
Two-state solution cant wait for Israels goodwill, Says Fidan

Two-state solution can't wait for Israel's goodwill, Says Fidan
Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye

Iraqi foreign minister praises strong ties with Türkiye
Ankara rebukes Israel for attacking Erdoğan’s ICC Talks

Ankara rebukes Israel for attacking Erdoğan’s ICC Talks
WORLD Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

Israel unleashes huge strikes on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah leader

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and leveled multiple high-rise apartment buildings.
ECONOMY İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

İş Bank holds int’l economic conference to mark 100th year of foundation

İş Bank, one of the largest private lenders in Türkiye, has marked the 100th anniversary of its foundation with a two-day international conference featuring distinguished figures who shared their insights on the global and Turkish economic landscape.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿