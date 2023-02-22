Greece sends 48 trucks carrying aid to quake zone

Greece sends 48 trucks carrying aid to quake zone

TEKİRDAĞ
Greece sends 48 trucks carrying aid to quake zone

A convoy of 48 trucks carrying medical supplies, blankets and heating equipment collected in Greece, which set off from Athens, has entered Türkiye through the Ipsala Border Gate.

After the convoy reached Tekirdağ, the aid materials were unloaded at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) warehouses.

Athens Civil Defense Regional Director Kokkalias Vasilis stated they came to help the Turkish nation, adding: “More aid will keep on coming. It is our duty to support Türkiye.”

Meanwhile, it was seen that the flags of Türkiye and Greece were embroidered together in hearts on the back of the yellow vests worn by the officials from Greece.

Following the major quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, aid deliveries to the disaster provinces continue both from the homeland and abroad.

Turkey, earthquake,

WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

    Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

  2. US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

    US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

  3. Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

    Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

  4. Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

    Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

  5. 5-year sentence dropped in ‘Rust’ shooting case

    5-year sentence dropped in ‘Rust’ shooting case
Recommended
Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims
EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference
Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion
Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers
Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties

'Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties'
WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

A court in Romania's capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.

ECONOMY Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan’s parliament has given the go-ahead for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.