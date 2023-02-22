Greece sends 48 trucks carrying aid to quake zone

TEKİRDAĞ

A convoy of 48 trucks carrying medical supplies, blankets and heating equipment collected in Greece, which set off from Athens, has entered Türkiye through the Ipsala Border Gate.

After the convoy reached Tekirdağ, the aid materials were unloaded at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) warehouses.

Athens Civil Defense Regional Director Kokkalias Vasilis stated they came to help the Turkish nation, adding: “More aid will keep on coming. It is our duty to support Türkiye.”

Meanwhile, it was seen that the flags of Türkiye and Greece were embroidered together in hearts on the back of the yellow vests worn by the officials from Greece.

Following the major quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, aid deliveries to the disaster provinces continue both from the homeland and abroad.