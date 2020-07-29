Greece says ready for dialogue with Turkey

  • July 29 2020 07:00:00

ATHENS- Anadolu Agency
Greece's foreign minister said on July 28 they are ready for dialogue with Turkey after several days of heightened tensions.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzales Laya, Nikos Dendias said: “Our only problem with Turkey is the determination of the continental shelf and maritime zones.”

“We are ready for dialogue with Turkey without any force or threats,” he added.

With reference to her recent visit to Ankara, Laya said Turkey also wants dialogue with Athens.

Tensions between the two nations have recently escalated over the issue of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean.

