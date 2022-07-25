Greece ‘deliberately’ eroding Lausanne Peace Treaty: Erdoğan

  • July 25 2022 09:01:00

Greece ‘deliberately’ eroding Lausanne Peace Treaty: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Greece ‘deliberately’ eroding Lausanne Peace Treaty: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 24 criticized Greece for violating a settlement that has governed relations between the rivals for nearly a century.

In a statement released on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdoğan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the Muslim minority in Greece’s Thrace region. Muslims in Thrace make up about 32% of the province’s population.

“The conditions registered in the treaty, especially the rights of the Turkish minority, have been ignored or deliberately eroded,” the nationalist leader said. “It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with good neighborly relations and loyalty to the treaty.”

The 1923 treaty was signed by the new Republic of Türkiye to settle disputes with the Allies, including Greece, following World War I and the Turkish War of Independence.

It outlined the rights of the remaining Muslim minority in Greece and Christians in Türkiye after a conflict between the countries, which was followed by a population exchange. It also set out conditions for Greek rule of the Aegean islands that lie off Turkey’s coast.

Ankara has recently complained that Greece has violated the treaty by militarizing the islands.

On Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the closure of four Muslim minority schools in Thrace, saying it demonstrated “discriminatory and oppressive policies” by the Greek government.

 

violation, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Boy found locked in garbage house for a year

Boy found locked in garbage house for a year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

    Beloved monarch butterflies listed as endangered

  2. Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

    Amazon forges ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel hype at Comic-Con

  3. ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

    ECB survey shows rising inflation after rate hike

  4. Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

    Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

  5. Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol

    Istanbul’s mega airport ranked busiest in Europe: Eurocontrol
Recommended
Türkiye summons Swedish diplomat over PKK rally in Goteborg

Türkiye summons Swedish diplomat over PKK rally in Goteborg
Preparations underway to let Palestinians fly to Turkey via Israel

Preparations underway to let Palestinians fly to Turkey via Israel
Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports
Historic deals for grain corridor signed in Istanbul

Historic deals for grain corridor signed in Istanbul
Türkiye seeks nobody’s consent for military op in Syria: FM

Türkiye seeks nobody’s consent for military op in Syria: FM
‘Greece looking for ways to join F-35 fighter jet program’

‘Greece looking for ways to join F-35 fighter jet program’
WORLD UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister, calling the Asian superpower the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

ECONOMY Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Machinery exports hit $12.5 billion in six months

Türkiye’s machinery exports increased by 7.5 percent in January-June from a year ago to stand at $12.5 billion, according to a trade group.

SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.