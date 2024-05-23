Granduation ceremonies evolve into costly, extravagant events

ISTANBUL

Graduation ceremonies, a milestone in students’ lives, have evolved into costly grand affairs for many.

In Türkiye, the most basic graduation ceremony, which involves wearing a robe and throwing a cap, costs around 200 Turkish Liras. Such modest ceremonies allow students to celebrate their achievements without significant financial strain.

However, an increasing number of schools and students are opting for opulent graduation balls, often held in luxury hotels, where expenses can soar up to 12,500 liras per graduate.

As schools close on June 14 and universities at the end of June, excitement for graduation peaks. Therefore, bookings for five-star hotels fill up quickly by May and June. Prices at these lavish venues can start at 1,000 liras per person, reaching up to 12,500 liras per person.

Comprehensive expenses, including clothing, hairdressers and additional services, can bring the total up to 20,000 liras for a single night.

Preparation for such events begins weeks in advance, sparking competition among students for the best outfits, shoes and makeup, leading to bullying, as noted by parents and teachers.

One parent shared that the focus on choosing clothes and shoes overshadowed academic responsibilities, starting as early as April.

The high costs also mean some students cannot attend. Consequently, some students only attend the cap-throwing ceremonies where families are present, avoiding the high costs of the prom night.

“A program of 12,250 liras is organized for the prom. For this reason, many students, including me, cannot go to the prom. It will be a ball where a well-off group will have fun among themselves,” one such student stated.

Psychologist Ayşe Sena Ayhan Nuraltan notes that the emphasis on beauty and luxury can shift students’ focus from academics to social competition. Students excluded due to high fees may feel isolated from their peers, further affecting their self-esteem and social relationships.

In a parallel trend, high school graduation balls are also significant in neighboring Bulgaria, where over 5,000 students choose Turkish destinations like Kuşadası, Marmaris, and Alanya for their celebrations. Prom tours, lasting three to seven days, cost between 7,000 liras and 11,000 liras per person.

Kolio Manev, owner of a travel agency, reported sending 700 students from Yambol to Kuşadası.

The Bulgarian proms, involving substantial spending on dresses and photography, are considered the first major milestone of youth.

According to Bulgarian newspaper Trud, families from regions like Rhodope travel to Istanbul to buy special prom dresses, spending over $700, and incurring additional costs for accommodation and food. Overall, families spend around 89,000 liras for the entire prom event.

Some municipalities provide financial support, with Bolyarovo and Varna offering 150 leva to 250 leva ($83-$140) per student to help cover costs.