Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

LOS ANGELES
Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Mikey Madison and other stars of the top Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominees will be among the presenters at the ceremony on Feb. 23.

Organizers announced on Feb. 20 that presenters will also include “Wicked” co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Bowen Yang. The musical is the leading nominee at the show, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

Chalamet is nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” Gomez is part of the nominated ensemble for “Emilia Pérez” and Madison is nominated for best female actor in a film role and as part of the “Anora” ensemble.

Previous SAG Award winners Lily Gladstone, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis will also present awards during the show, which honors the top performances in film and television.

This year's SAG Awards come a week before the Oscars, but won't influence the results since voting for that show has has ended. Sunday's winners are chosen by fellow actors, which have made the show a reliable bellwether for who will claim Oscar trophies on March 2.

Harrison Ford, a nominee for the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking," will also be a presenter.

Among the other presenters announced on Feb. 20 are: Colin Farrell, David Duchovny, Elle Fanning, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Lisa Kudrow, Marissa Bode, Millie Bobby Brown, Sergio Castellitto and “Anora” breakout Yura Borisov.

The 31st annual SAG Awards will be presented from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

    Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

  2. Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

    Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

  3. NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

    NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

  4. Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

    Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

  5. State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

    State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Recommended
Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon
State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Fire Games

Fire Games
İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub

İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub
‘100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project’ launched

‘100+2 Temporary Museum Exhibitions Project’ launched
The Netherlands to return artifacts to Nigeria looted during colonial times

The Netherlands to return artifacts to Nigeria looted during colonial times
WORLD Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Hamas paraded six Israeli hostages, some looking dazed and others elated, before cheering crowds at two meticulously recorded ceremonies in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
ECONOMY Business world faces radical changes with golden collars redefining it

Business world faces radical changes with 'golden collars' redefining it

Stellantis Türkiye Chief Commercial Officer Ayça Furth predicts significant transformations in the business landscape over the next five years.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿