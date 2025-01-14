Grandchildren win century-old legal battle for family recognition

Grandchildren win century-old legal battle for family recognition

ISTANBUL
Grandchildren win century-old legal battle for family recognition

Nearly a century after three brothers immigrated from Skopje to Istanbul following their father's martyrdom in the First Balkan War, their descendants have won a legal battle to have them officially listed together in the population register, resolving a long-standing discrepancy that had hindered their family recognition.

 

Two brothers, Yahya Kolçinoğlu and Abdullah Kolçinoğlu, along with their mother Rabia Kolçinoğlu, moved to Türkiye after İslam Kolçinoğlu lost his life in the warfare and settled in Istanbul’s Eyüpsultan district in the 1910s. The eldest child and the family's breadwinner, Abdül Kolçinoğlu, on the other hand, arrived in Istanbul later than his relatives.
 

Following the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, the population administration registered Abdül Kolçinoğlu's name in a different home and volume in the population register than his brothers.
 

During their lifetime, the Kolçinoğlu family did not view this as a significant issue, despite the apparent lack of brotherhood between Abdül Kolçinoğlu and his two brothers in the official documents.
 

As a result of having separate population registries, grandchildren of the Kolçinoğlu family filed a petition in an Istanbul court in 2021, seeking a ruling to officially acknowledge the brotherhood of Abdül, Yahya, and Abdullah.

 

During the nearly four-year lawsuit, the birth registration office in Eyüpsultan requested that the graves be exhumed and DNA tests be conducted to confirm the maternal connection between Abdül and his mother.

 

However, Judge Emrullah Özer denied the request to exhume the graves, ruling that the population records should reflect the fact that Abdül, Yahya and Abdullah were brothers born to the same mother and father.
 

Özer based his decision on the fact that Abdül’s mother is listed as Rabia and his father as Islam in all civil, military and commercial records, and that he is buried in the same cemetery as his mother. In his ruling, he also emphasized that the state unquestionably holds the duty and responsibility in this matter.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

    Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

  2. Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

    Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

  3. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  4. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  5. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Recommended
Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions
MİT neutralizes PKKs senior Iran member

MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member
Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours

Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours
Erdoğan hails new era after talks with jailed PKK leader

Erdoğan hails 'new era' after talks with jailed PKK leader
Parliaments AI commission holds inaugural meeting

Parliament's AI commission holds inaugural meeting
Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official

Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official
Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May

Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May
WORLD Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages being held in Gaza following separate meetings with Qatar's prime minister, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿