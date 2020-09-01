Gov’t mulls to ban lawyers linked to terrorists 

  • September 01 2020 15:54:00

Gov’t mulls to ban lawyers linked to terrorists 

ANKARA
Gov’t mulls to ban lawyers linked to terrorists

The government will take necessary actions to ban the lawyers with links to the terrorist organizations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, slamming a group of lawyers that hung the poster of a female lawyer, who died after a seven-month-long hunger strike in protest of her detention on charges of terrorism.

“We are going to do the necessary in order to cut this bloody path [that turns a] lawyer into the terrorist in the coming period,” Erdoğan said in an address on the occasion of the start of the judicial year on Sept. 1.

Lawyer Ebru Timtik, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison due to the membership of a terror organization, died on Aug. 27 after a long hunger strike. A big poster of her was hung at the premises of the Istanbul Bar Associations by anonymous persons, causing the government’s reaction.

Recalling that some lawyers attended the funeral of Timtik with their robes and issued statements after her, Erdoğan said, “Attorneyship is not to defend the cruel. It’s to defend justice. All that these things show is that this is not a relationship between the lawyer and client.”

If those who are working in different institutions can be expelled from their jobs due to their ties with the terrorists, a discussion should be launched whether the same can be applied to the lawyers, the president said.  

Having ties with terrorists is forbidden for every public servant and it’s relevant for the lawyers as well, Erdoğan said, “There should be a price for them if they do it.”

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  2. Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

    Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

  3. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

  4. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  5. People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings

    People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings
Recommended
Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker

Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over Victory Day restrictions

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over Victory Day restrictions
DEVA Party leader Babacan tests positive for virus

DEVA Party leader Babacan tests positive for virus
Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik

Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik
Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan
MHP leader slams opposition parties over ‘weak’ reaction against Biden

MHP leader slams opposition parties over ‘weak’ reaction against Biden 
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY Turkish banks post $5.6 bln net profit in January-July

Turkish banks post $5.6 bln net profit in January-July

Turkey’s banking sector registered a net profit of 39 billion Turkish liras ($5.6 billion) as of the end of July, the country's banking watchdog said on Sept. 1. 
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.