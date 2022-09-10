Gov’t mulls new measures to help low-income groups

ISTANBUL

The government is working on new measures that are designed to support low-income groups, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

“We have already taken steps to help civil servants, workers and low-income groups. New measures are on the way,” Nebati told at a meeting with members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the province of Isparta.

The world economy is going through a difficult period with some countries struggling to cope with energy crisis and food supply problems, the minister said.

“We are not experiencing any problems with energy, our storage facilities are full of natural gas,” he added.

The minister noted that it has been a good year for agricultural production and that the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) swiftly moved to put products from farmers at higher prices and store them in silos.

European countries are facing food supply problems, but the issue in Türkiye is the elevated prices, Nebati said, adding that the government tries to keep food prices as low as possible.

The government had to give up on 150 billion Turkish Liras in tax revenues last year and another 251 billion liras this year due to the support provided, Nebati noted.

“We are taking steps and will continue to do so to help low-income groups. We are listening to demands and will continue to meet those demands,” Nebati said.

The minister reiterated that the inflation rate will begin to decline starting December.

In the face of elevated inflation, the government has announced a raft of measures, including reducing the value-added tax on basic food items and a substantial increase in minimum wages.

It also plans to launch major projects, including what authorities describe as the largest-ever social housing project in the country, to boost supplies in order to bring the rising property prices and rents under control. The government is also providing financial aid to families to help them pay utility bills.

Though Nebati did not unveil details of the new measures to be taken to support low-income groups, state-run broadcaster TRT Haber reported earlier this week that as part of a new social welfare support program, families with school-age children would receive cash financial aid.

The new package will extend the scope of social support to cover a larger population and increase the amount of financial assistance provided, according to the broadcaster.