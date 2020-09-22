Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency

The governors of two Central Anatolian provinces made an amusing “Lion of Anatolia” dispute on Twitter over the best breed of shepherd dogs in the region on Sept. 19.

The discussion began with a tweet of Hamza Aydoğdu, the governor of Aksaray, defending the Aksaray Malaklısı, a shepherd dog to be larger than the Sivas Kangal dogs.

“My fellows in Sivas, no offence, Aksaray Malaklısı is the lion of Anatolia,” wrote Aydoğdu.

Salih Ayhan, the governor of Sivas, replied to Aydoğdu in minutes after his tweet, saying, “Why should we take offense? A resident of Sivas knows well that if size mattered, the king of the jungle would be the elephants, not the lions!”

The amusing dispute went on with Aydoğdu’s answer with a screenshot from Google search results showing a comparison of the two shepherd dogs.

“My dear governor, why don’t you ask Google? I hope they don’t disappoint you.”

In this jocular exchange of tweets, the governor of Sivas did not keep silent on Aydoğdu’s reply.

“My valuable governor, you know better than all of us that to get the truth, you have to look at literature, not Google.” Ayhan tweeted.

He also recommended the governor of Aksaray to turn pages of encyclopedias like AnaBritannica or Meydan Larousse.

The Aksaray Malaklısı-Sivas Kangal dogs polemic became a trending topic on Twitter in a short time as followers commented on their favorite dogs.

The governor of Aksaray ended the disagreement by saying, “Aksaray Malaklısı and Sivas Kangal…They are all ours.”

Kangal Shepherd dog:

Height: 77-86 cm

Weight: 50-66 kilos

Character: Protective, calm, emotional

Speed: 50 km per hour

Aksaray Malaklısı:

Height: 90 cm

Weight: 90 kilos

Character: Mild, herd guarding

Note: Keep in gardens, not houses or apartments.