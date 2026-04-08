Government provides support for SMEs in gaming industry

ANKARA

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced that 5,145 SMEs developing digital games have received nearly 2.3 billion Turkish Liras in support payments from Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Türkiye (KOSGEB9 over the past five years.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Kacır emphasized that the gaming sector has become one of Türkiye’s most notable industries on the global stage.

He added that the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) has also provided funding of 863 million liras for 211 projects in game development and digital gaming through technology and innovation support programs.

Kacır also noted that five design centers and 13 R&D centers are currently working on projects in the digital gaming field. In technoparks, 876 companies are active in gaming, with exports totaling $1.03 billion over the past five years.

The minister underlined that these firms employ over 14,000 personnel, reflecting the sector’s growing role in Türkiye’s innovation ecosystem and global competitiveness.