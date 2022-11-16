Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

WASHINGTON
Google on Monday agreed to pay $392 million to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into believing location tracking on their devices had been switched off.

A statement by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said it was the largest multi-state privacy settlement by authorities in U.S. history and included a binding commitment by Google for improved disclosures on targeting for customers.

Google had been “crafty and deceptive”, Rosenblum added, as she announced the company’s agreement to pay up to end the case.

“Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers,”she added.

The rare joint lawsuit by 40 states grew from impatience over the failure of federal authorities to crack down on big tech amid legislative gridlock in Washington.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers disagree on what national rules on online privacy should look like, with furious lobbying by tech companies to limit their potential impact.

This is in marked contrast to Europe where the US tech giants have faced strict rules on privacy since 2018, with Google, Amazon and others subjected to hefty fines after violations.

In South Korea, Google and Meta in September were fined a record of $71 million collectively for gathering users’ personal information without consent for tailored ads.

These decisions come in addition to the big antitrust penalties that have seen the European Union fine Google a total of 8.25 billion euros ($8.5 billion) since 2017.

Under the settlement, Google will provide more detailed information on tracking activity.

 

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

