Google Maps’ ‘speed trap alert’ feature available in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Google Maps has introduced its “speed trap alert” feature in the country, allowing users to detect the radar spots on the roadways, with a lawyer declaring the action as “in accordance with the law.”

Google Maps’ feature, which has been used by other countries for years, allows users to add stalled cars, closed lanes, construction zones and traffic incidents to the map, as well as demonstrate the speed radar points on their way.

Taha Yasin Caner stated that there has been an intense uptick in traffic fines in recent years, the majority of them resulting from radar applications used within the scope of the speed monitoring regulations. He added that, as a result, some drivers use radar detector devices to avoid traffic fines.

Caner pointed out that the use of Google Maps’ speed trap feature differs from radar detector devices in this sense, stressing that the use, manufacturing and importation of such devices are restricted by law.

Indicating that users make use of the Google Maps application through their phones or tablets, and not any other device that can be considered as a radar detector device, Caner said, “Drivers can use Google Maps' radar notification or other radar notification programs without being subject to any legal limits or penalties.”

“Highway Traffic Law contains no regulations about this matter, and in compliance with the legality principle, the administrative fine ought to be included in the legislation and make it abundantly evident that the administration has the authority to apply it,” he concluded.