Golden Orange Film Festival opens its 62nd edition

ANTALYA

The International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, often referred to as “Türkiye’s Oscars,” opened its 62nd edition on Oct. 25 with a ceremony at the Glass Pyramid Exhibition and Convention Center in the southern province of Antalya.

The festival, held under the theme “From the Heart” and hosted by the Antalya Municipality, features a lineup of 108 films, including 79 Türkiye premieres in categories ranging from feature films and documentaries to shorts and student projects.

In her opening speech, Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Büşra Özdemir described the festival as a symbol of Antalya’s deep cultural roots and creative spirit. “Antalya has, for centuries, been not only the city of the sea, sun and nature but also of art, thought and imagination. The Golden Orange is more than a festival; it is Türkiye’s collective memory. Since 1964, it has united art with the people and the people with art,” she said.

Özdemir added that the festival represents “a journey of belief and emotion” and that each film screened during the week will bring audiences closer through shared stories and feelings.

Jury President Ömer Vargı also took the stage, wishing success to all competing filmmakers and emphasizing the festival’s role in keeping Turkish cinema vibrant and relevant on the international stage.

At the opening ceremony, some of Turkish cinema’s most respected figures were honored. Veteran actors Serap Aksoy and Settar Tanrıöğen received Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Feride Çiçekoğlu was honored with the Labor Award for her decades-long contributions as a screenwriter and author. Actors Merve Dizdar and Selahattin Paşalı were presented with Achievement Awards and filmmaker Cansu Baydar received the Young Filmmaker Achievement Award.

Receiving his award from Deputy Mayor Özdemir, Tanrıöğen expressed gratitude to the organizers: “Even though I don’t have a film in the competition this year, they still thought of me and invited me. I thank them sincerely for that.”

Aksoy, who accepted her award from actor Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu, said, “I am deeply touched to be remembered and honored with such an award,” she said.

Merve Dizdar, who received her award from actor Mehmet Kurtuluş, recalled winning the Best Actress Award at the 2022 Golden Orange and said the Antalya audience has always been her greatest source of excitement. “What makes this festival truly special is being together and sharing stories. I wish everyone a week away from the noise of the world, filled with acting, storytelling and inspiration,” she said.

The evening also featured a special video presentation commemorating the late workers of Turkish cinema, as well as a visual introduction to this year’s program.

Running through Oct. 31, the festival’s rich program includes screenings, workshops and panels aimed at bringing together film professionals from Türkiye and abroad. The Film Forum, the festival’s co-production and project development platform, will host 20 projects across five categories, connecting emerging filmmakers with international producers and distributors.

This year’s special selection, “From Borders to Boundlessness,” consists of five films, including three focusing on Palestine, drawing attention to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza. The festival’s artistic and educational side will also be highlighted through panels on film financing, project development, new technologies and eco-friendly filmmaking.

Festival Art Director Deniz Yavuz said all preparations had been completed and emphasized that this year’s theme reflects the sincerity and authenticity of cinema. “Our motto, ‘From the Heart,’ represents the honesty behind storytelling. Every film we watch tells a genuine story. Cinema is about sincerity and that always comes from the heart,” he said.

Priced at 10 Turkish Liras for students and 20 liras for adults, the screenings sold out within days. Throughout the city, 62 golden Venus statues holding oranges now adorn Antalya’s busiest streets, symbolizing the festival’s long history and cultural importance.