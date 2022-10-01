Golden Orange Film Festival opens

ANTALYA

The 59th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality with the contributions of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will revive the southern province of Antalya from Oct. 1 to 8.

Like every year, the festival will open with the traditional cortege in the city. The cortege, which will start at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in front of the Glass Pyramid Congress Center, will continue on 100. Yıl, Güllük Avenue, Cumhuriyet Square, Işıklar Avenue and end at Karaalioğlu Park.

This year 66 films by 74 directors from 33 countries will be screened at the festival at AKM Aspendos and Perge halls, Doğu Garajı Cultural Center, Under the Stars 1 in Karaalioğlu Park and Under the Stars 2 behind the AKM Doğan Hızlan Library. The films will be screened in two sessions, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

On the opening night of the 59th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, actress Perihan Savaş and actor Erkan Can will be presented with an Honorary Award, while actress Zerrin Tekindor will be presented with the Achievement Award.

Festival tickets are on sale at Biletix.com and Biletix box offices at AKM. National Short and Documentary Film screenings to be screened at AKM Perge Cinema Hall will be free of charge.

The closing ceremony of the festival will be held on Oct. 8, after the red-carpet ceremony at the Antalya Sports Hall. The opening and closing ceremonies of the festival will be open to the public and will be free of charge.