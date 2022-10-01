Golden Orange Film Festival opens

Golden Orange Film Festival opens

ANTALYA
Golden Orange Film Festival opens

The 59th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, organized by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality with the contributions of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will revive the southern province of Antalya from Oct. 1 to 8.

Like every year, the festival will open with the traditional cortege in the city. The cortege, which will start at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in front of the Glass Pyramid Congress Center, will continue on 100. Yıl, Güllük Avenue, Cumhuriyet Square, Işıklar Avenue and end at Karaalioğlu Park.

This year 66 films by 74 directors from 33 countries will be screened at the festival at AKM Aspendos and Perge halls, Doğu Garajı Cultural Center, Under the Stars 1 in Karaalioğlu Park and Under the Stars 2 behind the AKM Doğan Hızlan Library. The films will be screened in two sessions, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

On the opening night of the 59th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, actress Perihan Savaş and actor Erkan Can will be presented with an Honorary Award, while actress Zerrin Tekindor will be presented with the Achievement Award.

Festival tickets are on sale at Biletix.com and Biletix box offices at AKM. National Short and Documentary Film screenings to be screened at AKM Perge Cinema Hall will be free of charge.

The closing ceremony of the festival will be held on Oct. 8, after the red-carpet ceremony at the Antalya Sports Hall. The opening and closing ceremonies of the festival will be open to the public and will be free of charge.

Turkish,

WORLD After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina

After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8 bln liras worth of smuggled goods seized this year: Minister

    Over 8 bln liras worth of smuggled goods seized this year: Minister

  2. ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

    ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

  3. Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports

    Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports

  4. Card payments soar 125 percent in August

    Card payments soar 125 percent in August

  5. Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin speak over phone amid Ukraine crisis
Recommended
Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III
Nobel 2022 prize season under shadow of war in Ukraine

Nobel 2022 prize season under shadow of war in Ukraine
‘Extraordinary’ elephant that survived poaching dies in drought-hit Kenya

‘Extraordinary’ elephant that survived poaching dies in drought-hit Kenya
Ottoman cups found in Smyrna Agora

Ottoman cups found in Smyrna Agora
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Half world’s birds in decline, species moving ‘ever faster’ to extinction

Half world’s birds in decline, species moving ‘ever faster’ to extinction
WORLD After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina

After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian rakes South Carolina

Deadly Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, roared into South Carolina on Friday, delivering a powerful second punch after walloping Florida.
ECONOMY Banking sector profit hits 252 bln Turkish Liras

Banking sector profit hits 252 bln Turkish Liras

The combined net income of Turkish banks stood at 252.2 billion Turkish Liras in January-August, rising by a staggering 420 percent from the same period of last year, data from the banking sector regulator (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS World Nomad Games kick off in Bursa

World Nomad Games kick off in Bursa

The fourth World Nomad Games have started near Lake İznik in the northwestern province of Bursa, with the participation of over 3,000 athletes from 102 countries.