Golden Butterfly Awards recognize best of Turkey’s TV and music world

ISTANBUL

The 46th Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards ceremony, organized in collaboration between daily Hürriyet and Pantene, took place on July 5.



The award ceremony of the organization, in which the winners were selected by public votes and jury votes, was not held this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The event hosted by actors Cem Davran and Çağla Şikel reached millions through the television broadcast and the awards were presented to the winners in their home and offices.



Videos of the ‘surprise presentations’ were also broadcasted on the television.



Belgian-born Turkish pop singer Hadise received the best female singer award.



“Thank you to everyone who voted,” said Hadise, who also received the best music video award in 2018, in a post on Instagram.



Following the announcement, Hadise quickly became the country’s number one trending topic on Twitter.



Mabel Matiz, one of the stars of Turkish pop music and one of the most spoken about names of the last days, received the best male singer award.



“As people of this world, when we can accept our uniqueness and differences from our hearts, our recovery will be as fast, together and deeply,” said the singer, drawing attention to LGBTI+ awareness.



“I dedicate my award to all who live, spread and celebrate all kinds of diversity,” he added.



Actor Taner Ölmez, who plays the leading role in the “Mucize Doktor” series, a Turkish version of a Korean TV series, got the best male actor award.



Actress Ebru Şahin, who gained a wide fan circle for her role in the TV serie “Istanbulite Bride”, received the best female singer title and also awarded in the category of “Pantene Breakthrough Star.”



“I would like to thank everyone who has always contributed to the realization of my dreams that I believed in,” she said, sharing a photo taken while holding the award from her social media account.



Two young actors Alina Boz and İlayda Alişan who attracted attention with their success in the roles they played were also awarded in the same category along with Şahin.



The song of the year award went to Reynmen, a Turkish vlogger and Internet celebrity-turned-actor and singer, whose song Ela has been watched 262 million times on YouTube.



The honorary awards of the event were presented to Demet Akbağ, Kerem Alışık, Hande Yener, Emrah and Serhat Hacıpaşalıoğlu.



Turkish singer and presenter Hacıpaşalıoğlu, who represented San Marino at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest and succeed to qualify to finals, performed his famous song “Say Na Na Na,” at the end of the night.