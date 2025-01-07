Gökgöl Cave takes visitors on a fascinating journey

ZONGULDAK

Nestled in the northern province of Zonguldak, Gökgöl Cave is home to millions of years-old coral fossils and a recently discovered crustacean species, offering a one-of-a-kind experience and serving as a focal point for scientific research.

It has long been a center of attraction for visitors, captivating them with its stunning galleries, stalactites, stalagmites, columns and travertines.

Informational panels provide details about caves across Türkiye and the world at the cave's entrance. Visitors can explore the 875-meter section open to tourism, following a path that ensures continuous engagement with the surroundings.

Welcoming thousands of domestic and international tourists annually, the cave is admired not only for its walking trails, glass bridges and observation terraces but also for its clean air and microclimate. In 2024, Gökgöl Cave set a record by hosting 60,506 visitors.

Ferhan Bostancı, Director of Culture and Social Affairs at the Provincial Special Administration, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that Gökgöl Cave is known as a "living cave" due to its ongoing formations.

Bostancı stated that the cave was first discovered in 1976 and made accessible for tourism in 2001 with the administration's budget. Restored in 2016, its pathways were renewed with wooden stairs, walkways and bridges over the underground stream inside. The cave is also accessible for disabled visitors. In 2021, a visitor center featuring promotion units, souvenir shops and a cafe was added. Following these works, the number of visitors increased.

"In 2024, our target was 75,000 visitors, but the city faced two flood disasters. The underground stream flowing through the cave overflowed and caused it to remain closed for two months. Despite this, we achieved a record since its opening in 2001, with 60,000 visitors last year. Our goal for 2025 is 100,000 visitors. Gökgöl Cave is very important for the city's tourism, having rich formations such as stalactites, stalagmites, dripstones and coral fossils," Bostancı said.

Highlighting the popularity of Safranbolu and Amasra in the Western Black Sea region, Bostancı said, "Tour groups usually focused on those areas. However, after our discussions, many tour companies in Türkiye have started redirecting their routes to Zonguldak. Gökgöl Cave's location at the city's entrance makes it convenient for visitors to tour the cave and return."

Bostancı added that they have received positive feedback from visitors.