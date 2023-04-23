GÖKBEY performs flight test with domestic engine

ANKARA

Türkiye’s first indigenous multirole helicopter T625 GÖKBEY has successfully completed its first flight test with the domestic TS1400 turboshaft engine, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head İsmail Demir has announced.

“An important milestone in the Turkish defense industry. Our first domestic and national helicopter engine, the TS1400, flew our first indigenous helicopter GÖKBEY in the test flight. Well done to our engineers,” Demir wrote in a social media post.

While its certification activities are still ongoing, three of the utility helicopters, whose mass production has begun, will be delivered to the Gendarmerie General Command this year.

Developed within the scope of the contract signed between the SSB and the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), GÖKBEY is planned to perform VIP cargo, air ambulance, search and rescue and offshore transportation missions.

The chopper will also be able to perform with turboshaft engines developed to withstand harsh climate and high-altitude conditions.

The digital map and helicopter terrain awareness and warning system (HTWAS) software in the helicopter enables pilots to perform safe flights in extreme conditions.

Its flight and mission management software was developed by Türkiye’s leading defense company Aselsan, with the program enabling the helicopter to have performance-based navigation in all civil airspaces all over the world.

With a total take-off weight of 6 tons, a capacity of 12 passengers and a maximum speed of over 300 kilometers per hour, the multirole helicopter can stay in the air for up to five hours with its external fuel tank and reach a maximum range of nearly 950 kilometers.