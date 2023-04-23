GÖKBEY performs flight test with domestic engine

GÖKBEY performs flight test with domestic engine

ANKARA 
GÖKBEY performs flight test with domestic engine

Türkiye’s first indigenous multirole helicopter T625 GÖKBEY has successfully completed its first flight test with the domestic TS1400 turboshaft engine, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head İsmail Demir has announced.

“An important milestone in the Turkish defense industry. Our first domestic and national helicopter engine, the TS1400, flew our first indigenous helicopter GÖKBEY in the test flight. Well done to our engineers,” Demir wrote in a social media post.

While its certification activities are still ongoing, three of the utility helicopters, whose mass production has begun, will be delivered to the Gendarmerie General Command this year.

Developed within the scope of the contract signed between the SSB and the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), GÖKBEY is planned to perform VIP cargo, air ambulance, search and rescue and offshore transportation missions.

The chopper will also be able to perform with turboshaft engines developed to withstand harsh climate and high-altitude conditions.

The digital map and helicopter terrain awareness and warning system (HTWAS) software in the helicopter enables pilots to perform safe flights in extreme conditions.

Its flight and mission management software was developed by Türkiye’s leading defense company Aselsan, with the program enabling the helicopter to have performance-based navigation in all civil airspaces all over the world.

With a total take-off weight of 6 tons, a capacity of 12 passengers and a maximum speed of over 300 kilometers per hour, the multirole helicopter can stay in the air for up to five hours with its external fuel tank and reach a maximum range of nearly 950 kilometers.

TÜRKIYE $1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan

$1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. $1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan

    $1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery

  3. GÖKBEY performs flight test with domestic engine

    GÖKBEY performs flight test with domestic engine

  4. Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

    Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

  5. Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

    Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
Recommended
$1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan

$1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan
Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery

Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery
Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan
Türkiye celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

Türkiye celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day
Ministry announces new children’s rights plan

Ministry announces new children’s rights plan
We are developing Türkiye through investment: Erdoğan

We are developing Türkiye through investment: Erdoğan
WORLD Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Twenty-one bodies have been exhumed in Kenya while investigating a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death, police sources said Saturday, warning the toll could rise.

ECONOMY Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

When Credit Suisse’s unveils what are likely its final quarterly results Monday, investors will be seeking clues to the magnitude of the challenges awaiting UBS, after it was strongarmed into taking over its stricken rival.

SPORTS Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga table after a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, making the most of Bayern Munich’s earlier 3-1 loss at Mainz on Saturday.