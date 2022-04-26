Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor

  • April 26 2022 07:00:00

Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor

ISTANBUL
Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor

Göbeklitepe, a 12,000-year-old Neolithic archaeological site in southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, may have been made by aliens, the city’s mayor says.

“The statues in Göbeklitepe depict something other than humans. They seem to be coming from somewhere else. They remind me of aliens,” Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül told daily Milliyet on April 25.

The mayor especially pointed out the “V-necked motive” on the statues. “People of the time wore peltries. But here, we see V-shaped motives. If the first humans wore peltries, who are these people?” the mayor asked.

One other thing Beyazgül highlighted was the three “purse motives” on the Göbeklitepe monoliths. “Those purses are akin to the modern purses of today. If we think that those purses were made by the men of the time, we would be wrong. The probability of another living creature making that purse is more likely.”

The characteristic element of Göbeklitepe’s architecture are the T-shaped pillars. The heaviest of these pillars weigh 20 tons and is of 6 meters in height.

“These pillars were erected without been broken. We think mankind erected them,” he said. “Even if they had to capacity to make faces on the pillars, they just made it T-shaped. I think, they wanted to hide themselves.”

Dating back to between 9,500 and 8,000 B.C., Göbeklitepe is comprised of a number of large stone pillars that are richly decorated with anthropomorphic details, clothing and reliefs of wild animals.

German archaeologist Klaus Schmidt, the site’s original excavator, described it as the “world’s first temple.”

Turkey, history, archeology,

WORLD Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop

Shop offers more than 100 brands of soda pop
Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season

Tourism boom expected in Turkey’s southeast this season
Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price

Afghan becomes shepherd in Turkey’s east to raise bride price
Director dropped from festival over violence against woman

Director dropped from festival over violence against woman
Locals collect waste oil to raise money for stray animals

Locals collect waste oil to raise money for stray animals
Man in caravan says never goes home

Man in caravan says never goes home
WORLD Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

ECONOMY Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion

Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion    

The US was the top spender with $801 billion and China came second at $293 billion, while global military spending climbed to a total of $2.1 trillion last year, shows a report by Sipri

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.