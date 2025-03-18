Göbeklitepe exhibition welcomes 5 million visitors

ANKARA
Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that the exhibition “Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place,” held in Rome, has attracted great attention, welcoming 5 million visitors.

In a written statement, Ersoy noted that the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome offers visitors a fascinating journey to discover Göbeklitepe.

Emphasizing that the Colosseum, one of Italy’s most significant cultural landmarks, provides a unique experience by hosting Göbeklitepe, the oldest monumental structure in human history, he said, “We revived the unique history of Göbeklitepe in the heart of Rome. The zero point of civilization, Göbeklitepe, is meeting the world at the Colosseum. Since its opening, exhibition has attracted great interest, welcoming 5 million visitors. The 11,000-year-old mystery of Göbeklitepe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to captivate visitors with replicas of its monumental pillars and virtual tours. This exceptional exhibition, shedding light on human history, will remain open at the Colosseum until the end of April. We invite everyone who wishes to explore the oldest monuments of history on this mesmerizing journey and continue to share our archaeological heritage with the world.”

Göbeklitepe, one of the world’s oldest and most fascinating archaeological sites, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2018, marking one of the most significant discoveries in human history.

Organized in collaboration with the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Turkish Embassy in Rome, the event plays a vital role in promoting and preserving international archaeological heritage.

The exhibition, which presents Göbeklitepe’s 11,000-year history, offers visitors a unique experience with multimedia content, 3D reconstructions, and virtual tours.

Supported by replicas of its monumental pillars, the exhibition showcases the rituals and lifestyles of early human communities.

Prepared by a team of Italian and international experts, the exhibition aims to raise awareness about the preservation of the world’s archaeological heritage.

Since its opening, “Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place” has garnered significant interest from international academics, artists and history enthusiasts. The exhibition will remain open for visitors until April 30.

