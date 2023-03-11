GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers

GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers

DETROIT
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers

General Motors is offering buyouts to most of its U.S. salaried workforce and some global executives in an effort to trim costs as it makes the transition to electric vehicles.

The Detroit automaker wouldn’t say how many workers it is targeting, but confirmed that the move is aimed at accelerating attrition to meet a previously announced goal of $2 billion in cost cuts by the end of next year. GM has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S.

The company says the offers also are designed to avoid any possible firings at a later date. CEO Mary Barra told analysts in January that GM doesn’t wasn’t planning for any layoffs.

Offers will go to white-collar workers with at least five years of service, and global executives who have been with the company at least two years.

The decision to offer buyouts comes at an uncertain time for the auto industry, which is in the midst of a transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. GM has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

The switch is requiring more research and development spending on both types of vehicles, as well as huge capital outlays for battery factories and updating assembly plants, as well as spending to get scarce metals needed for EVs.

The $2 billion in cost cuts, announced with GM’s fourth-quarter earnings, also are being made to prepare for any potential economic downturn or recession, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told an analyst conference in February. He also said the cost cuts would be accomplished in part by filling only strategically important jobs vacated due to attrition.

salary,

WORLD Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

    Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

  2. Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush-money probe

    Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush-money probe

  3. China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy

    China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy

  4. Iran, Saudi to restore ties in major step for Middle East

    Iran, Saudi to restore ties in major step for Middle East

  5. NASA to reveal crew members in April for flight around Moon

    NASA to reveal crew members in April for flight around Moon
Recommended
Local trade to be revived in quake-hit provinces

Local trade to be revived in quake-hit provinces
Tourism announces its return at Berlin fair

Tourism announces its return at Berlin fair
UK high speed rail line faces two-year delay

UK high speed rail line faces two-year delay
Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged
US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition
Malaysian ex-PM facing graft charges

Malaysian ex-PM facing graft charges
WORLD Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

Moscow on Friday accused foreign countries of fomenting mass protests in Georgia, likening them to an attempted coup designed to sow tension on Russia's borders.
ECONOMY Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged

Japan’s central bank left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged in its last meeting before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down and is replaced by economics professor Kazuo Ueda.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.