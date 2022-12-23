Global stars call for release of jailed Iranian actor Alidoosti

LOS ANGELES

Hundreds of high-profile figures from the global cinema industry called on Dec. 21 for Iran to release actor Taraneh Alidoosti, who was jailed over her support for the country’s three-month-old protest movement.

Actors Emma Thompson, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet, Ian McKellen and directors Ken Loach and Mike Leigh were among a host of luminaries to sign an open letter demanding the star of “The Salesman” be freed.”

As members of the international arts community, we demand the immediate release of Academy Award-winning actress, mother and activist Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested on Dec. 17 and has been taken into custody at Evin prison, Iran, where many other political prisoners also remain,” the letter says.

“The Iranian authorities have strategically chosen to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure her international peers would be distracted,” the letter continues.

“But we are not distracted. We are outraged. Taraneh Alidoosti, like all citizens of Iran, has a right to freedom of expression, freedom of association, and freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention. “We hereby stand in solidarity with her and demand her immediate release and safe return to her family.”