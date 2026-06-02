Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The third Global Islamic Economy Summit started in Istanbul, bringing together global policymakers, central bank governors, investors, financial institutions, academics and industry representatives.

The four-day summit, organized by the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum under AlBaraka Summits Türkiye, will take place at Halkbank’s headquarters at the Istanbul Financial Center, on June 3-6.

This year’s event will be held under the theme “Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development,” focusing on ethical finance, sustainable development and the future of Islamic economics and finance.

Sessions will address artificial intelligence, digital transformation, digital capital, financial innovation, Islamic fintech, sustainable liquidity ecosystems and youth entrepreneurship.

The summit will also host a special panel of central bank governors and ministers, moderated by Mahmoud Mohieldin, U.N. special envoy on financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The panel will feature Fatih Karahan, the governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank, Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, and Yahya Jawdat Hafez Shunnar, governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority.

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will also deliver a keynote address on capital, development and inclusive prosperity.

Several memorandum of understanding signing ceremonies are planned to strengthen cooperation among academia, finance and industry.

The summit is being organized in strategic partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Turkish presidency, Türkiye Wealth Fund, Istanbul Financial Center, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and Ibn Haldun University.