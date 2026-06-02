Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul

Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul

The third Global Islamic Economy Summit started in Istanbul, bringing together global policymakers, central bank governors, investors, financial institutions, academics and industry representatives.

The four-day summit, organized by the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum under AlBaraka Summits Türkiye, will take place at Halkbank’s headquarters at the Istanbul Financial Center, on June 3-6.

This year’s event will be held under the theme “Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development,” focusing on ethical finance, sustainable development and the future of Islamic economics and finance.

Sessions will address artificial intelligence, digital transformation, digital capital, financial innovation, Islamic fintech, sustainable liquidity ecosystems and youth entrepreneurship.
The summit will also host a special panel of central bank governors and ministers, moderated by Mahmoud Mohieldin, U.N. special envoy on financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The panel will feature Fatih Karahan, the governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank, Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, and Yahya Jawdat Hafez Shunnar, governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority.

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will also deliver a keynote address on capital, development and inclusive prosperity.

Several memorandum of understanding signing ceremonies are planned to strengthen cooperation among academia, finance and industry.

The summit is being organized in strategic partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Turkish presidency, Türkiye Wealth Fund, Istanbul Financial Center, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and Ibn Haldun University.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

    Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

  2. Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

    Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

  3. Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

    Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

  4. Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

    Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

  5. Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

    Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Recommended
Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia says wheat crop set to plunge
AI giant Anthropic confidentially files for IPO

AI giant Anthropic confidentially files for IPO
India, US close to signing first phase of trade deal: minister

India, US close to signing first phase of trade deal: minister
Carney under fire as Canada economy contracts

Carney under fire as Canada economy contracts
Eurozone inflation rises to 3.2 pct in May

Eurozone inflation rises to 3.2 pct in May
Construction sector may enter moderate growth path: TMB’s Eren

Construction sector may enter moderate growth path: TMB’s Eren
Housing and rent take largest share of Turkish household spending in 2025

Housing and rent take largest share of Turkish household spending in 2025
WORLD Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as regional and global issues, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
ECONOMY Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia's wheat crop is set to fall by more than a quarter this season, a government report said Tuesday, as farmers face dry conditions and a surge in fuel and fertiliser prices fed by conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿