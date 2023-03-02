Global health, food safety priorities during Türkiye’s MIKTA term

NEW DELHI-ANKARA
Global health, effective migration management and food security have been priorities during Türkiye’s term presidency of the MIKTA Initiative, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on March 2, stressing that the members play crucial roles in development and humanitarian aid.

The cooperation and solidarity within the scope of MIKTA, the intercontinental informal consultation and coordination platform of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia, was transferred to 25 countries and eight international organizations, Çavuşoğlu said addressing the 23rd foreign ministers’ meeting of the platform, held in New Delhi, the capital of India.

Stating that additional steps of national organizations on thematic issues constitute important steps of MIKTA cooperation, Çavuşoğlu said, “We have no doubt that this positive trend will continue during your term presidency [Indonesia].”

Emphasizing that the Istanbul Grain Agreement is an extremely important tool to eliminate the global food crisis, Çavuşoğlu stated that within this framework, 22 joint statements were issued, 77 joint activities were carried out, and 47 of them were carried out in different countries by Türkiye’s diplomatic missions.

Noting that they provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Pakistan and the Rohingyas in Bangladesh on behalf of MIKTA last year during Türkiye’s term presidency, Çavuşoğlu said that a technical meeting was held last week to discuss methods for the creation of similar projects in the future.

He underlined that all MIKTA members are countries that play very important roles in development and humanitarian aid, and stated that he believes that the platform can develop its joint activities depending on its experience and capacity.

Pointing out that a very important period has passed, and the international system is undergoing a transformation, Çavuşoğlu said, “This is a change triggered by more than one crisis. We believe that effective multilateralism should be our answer. We believe that there should be no policy of isolation and unilateral policies.”

