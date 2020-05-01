Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 230,615 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,247,648 and 1,004,483, respectively.

The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit country with the highest numbers of infections deaths -- over 1 million cases and more than 61,500 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with 27,967, followed by the U.K.'s tally of 26,771.

China said its death toll is 4,637 without registering a single fatality in recent days. Those figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 187 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.