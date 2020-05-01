Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

  • May 01 2020 11:04:10

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 230,615 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 3,247,648 and 1,004,483, respectively.

The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit country with the highest numbers of infections deaths -- over 1 million cases and more than 61,500 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll with 27,967, followed by the U.K.'s tally of 26,771.

China said its death toll is 4,637 without registering a single fatality in recent days. Those figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

Overall, the virus has spread to 187 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

Europe,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 as recovery figure nears 49,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,174 as recovery figure nears 49,000

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
UN-recognized Libyan admin rejects unilateral truce

UN-recognized Libyan admin rejects unilateral truce
Trump speculates that China released virus in lab mistake

Trump speculates that China released virus in lab 'mistake'
Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Germany bans Hezbollah’s political wing

Coronavirus deaths top 224,000 worldwide

Coronavirus deaths top 224,000 worldwide
Libyan warlord declares ceasefire during Ramadan

Libyan warlord declares ceasefire during Ramadan
Seven more Turks die in Germany from COVID-19

Seven more Turks die in Germany from COVID-19

WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 230,000

Global coronavirus fatalities exceeded the 230,000 mark on April 30, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkey sees dip in number of visitors, tourism revenue

Turkey sees dip in number of visitors, tourism revenue

"The number of visitors and tourism revenue in Turkey decreased during the first quarter because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, officials statistics showed on April 30. 
SPORTS French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

French player Moerman feels safer in Turkey amid pandemic

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes's French forward Adrien Moerman said Turkey is safer than France amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.