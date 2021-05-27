Glacial lakes in eastern Turkey enchant nature lovers

TUNCELİ

The glacial lakes formed by melting snow in the Mercan Valley in eastern Turkey are a popular destination for camping, photography, and trekking enthusiasts.



Located between the Munzur and Mercan mountains in the province of Tunceli, the Ovacık district at an altitude of 1,500 meters attracts nature lovers with its majestic beauty.



The district, featuring natural wonders such as Lake Kara, Munzur Valley, Kırkmerdivan Waterfalls, Munzur Springs, Katır Lakes, and Kepir Plateau, attracts many eager visitors, especially between April and August.



The glacial lakes formed by melting snow are among the most attractive beauties in the valley, which stretches for kilometers between steep mountains.



Glacial lakes located at two different sides of the valley create picturesque views with their azure view between the high mountains surrounding them.



Travel groups who want to go to the glacial lakes in the valley for daily trips depart from the district center by car and first arrive at the village of Sahverdi. From there it takes around three hours to climb to the glacial lakes.



Çağdaş Kayaoğlu, a visitor to the snow-covered glacier lakes, said that he came to see the beauty of the Mercan Mountains.



“The glacial lakes here still show the traces of winter, there’s snow and ice-cold water,” Kayaoğlu said.