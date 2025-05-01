Gipsy Kings to perform on Turkish stages

Gipsy Kings to perform on Turkish stages

ISTANBUL
Gipsy Kings to perform on Turkish stages

Grammy-winning band Gipsy Kings, performing as Gipsy Kings feat. Tonino Baliardo, will meet music lovers in Eskişehir and Istanbul as part of their world tour.

The legendary Latin group, known for timeless hits like “Bamboleo,” “Volare,” “Djobi Djoba” and “Un Amor,” will take the stage on May 28 at Eskişehir Fair and Congress Center, and on May 30 at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater in Istanbul.

Baliardo, one of the founding members of the group, spoke to the state-run Anadolu Agency about the global tour, the upcoming concerts in Türkiye and his musical journey.

Baliardo emphasized that Latin music, rich with joy, passion and sorrow, has been passed down through generations. “I listen to other Gipsy Kings members and to modern music as well. While writing, I always keep the traditional gypsy spirit in mind, but I sometimes add modern ideas. Right now, I’m recording a new album called Historia, which includes all these elements,” he said.

Baliardo, who grew up listening to and watching some of the world’s best guitarists from a very young age, said the guitar is a vital part of both his life and his culture.

The accomplished artist highlighted that he has performed in Türkiye many times before and said: “We are excited to meet our fans in Türkiye. The country has a rich history and fascinating culture. Our audience is always enthusiastic, and we can feel that energy on stage. Of course, I must mention Turkish food and coffee too. I have had the chance to travel the world, and I come from humble beginnings. Life has taught me this: especially in today’s difficult world, music brings all people together.”

Having performed “Bamboleo” countless times, Baliardo said it brings him great joy to see audiences getting ready to dance the moment the concert begins.

Baliardo also said that the Gipsy Kings are open to innovation and change. “I have a studio in Montpellier that we all use. When I return from touring, I’m happy to be home — especially to spend time with my grandchildren. My guitar is always with me. I come up with ideas, play them for my sons, then Sami, Mounin and Miguel from Gipsy Kings join in. We play together, talk and record. We are a family. This is what we do. Cosso and Mikeal are my sons. We’re all relatives. They grew up with our music and lifestyle. To survive, we must make space for the new generation.”

Baliardo, whose album Historia is still in the works, added:

“Different artists often ask me to play on their albums, and I do. Also, a documentary about my life has been in production for 18 months and is being prepared for Amazon Prime. It will be released next year along with the album.”

As a Grammy-winning artist, he offered this advice to young musicians:

“Follow your dreams. The way we discover music today is incomparable to when I first started out.”

Tonino Baliardo?

Born in Montpellier, France in 1960, Baliardo is a French flamenco guitarist. A nephew of famed flamenco guitarist Manitas de Plata, he co-founded the Gipsy Kings in 1978 with Nicolas Reyes.

Founders Reyes and Baliardo have continued to grow the Gipsy Kings brand. Known by the nickname “El Maestro,” Baliardo has played a defining role in the group’s instrumental arrangements and guitar parts, earning acclaim for his stage performances.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  2. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  3. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  4. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Recommended
Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert
Sean Diddy Combs trial to begin

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors

Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors
Microplastics in human brain surge nearly 50 pct in 8 years: Study

Microplastics in human brain surge nearly 50 pct in 8 years: Study
Ancient glamour, modern bites

Ancient glamour, modern bites
Ancient water cistern discovered at UNESCO site

Ancient water cistern discovered at UNESCO site
Festival to promote the Antandros

Festival to promote the Antandros
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿