Gipsy Kings to perform on Turkish stages

ISTANBUL

Grammy-winning band Gipsy Kings, performing as Gipsy Kings feat. Tonino Baliardo, will meet music lovers in Eskişehir and Istanbul as part of their world tour.

The legendary Latin group, known for timeless hits like “Bamboleo,” “Volare,” “Djobi Djoba” and “Un Amor,” will take the stage on May 28 at Eskişehir Fair and Congress Center, and on May 30 at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater in Istanbul.

Baliardo, one of the founding members of the group, spoke to the state-run Anadolu Agency about the global tour, the upcoming concerts in Türkiye and his musical journey.

Baliardo emphasized that Latin music, rich with joy, passion and sorrow, has been passed down through generations. “I listen to other Gipsy Kings members and to modern music as well. While writing, I always keep the traditional gypsy spirit in mind, but I sometimes add modern ideas. Right now, I’m recording a new album called Historia, which includes all these elements,” he said.

Baliardo, who grew up listening to and watching some of the world’s best guitarists from a very young age, said the guitar is a vital part of both his life and his culture.

The accomplished artist highlighted that he has performed in Türkiye many times before and said: “We are excited to meet our fans in Türkiye. The country has a rich history and fascinating culture. Our audience is always enthusiastic, and we can feel that energy on stage. Of course, I must mention Turkish food and coffee too. I have had the chance to travel the world, and I come from humble beginnings. Life has taught me this: especially in today’s difficult world, music brings all people together.”

Having performed “Bamboleo” countless times, Baliardo said it brings him great joy to see audiences getting ready to dance the moment the concert begins.

Baliardo also said that the Gipsy Kings are open to innovation and change. “I have a studio in Montpellier that we all use. When I return from touring, I’m happy to be home — especially to spend time with my grandchildren. My guitar is always with me. I come up with ideas, play them for my sons, then Sami, Mounin and Miguel from Gipsy Kings join in. We play together, talk and record. We are a family. This is what we do. Cosso and Mikeal are my sons. We’re all relatives. They grew up with our music and lifestyle. To survive, we must make space for the new generation.”

Baliardo, whose album Historia is still in the works, added:

“Different artists often ask me to play on their albums, and I do. Also, a documentary about my life has been in production for 18 months and is being prepared for Amazon Prime. It will be released next year along with the album.”

As a Grammy-winning artist, he offered this advice to young musicians:

“Follow your dreams. The way we discover music today is incomparable to when I first started out.”

Tonino Baliardo?

Born in Montpellier, France in 1960, Baliardo is a French flamenco guitarist. A nephew of famed flamenco guitarist Manitas de Plata, he co-founded the Gipsy Kings in 1978 with Nicolas Reyes.

Founders Reyes and Baliardo have continued to grow the Gipsy Kings brand. Known by the nickname “El Maestro,” Baliardo has played a defining role in the group’s instrumental arrangements and guitar parts, earning acclaim for his stage performances.