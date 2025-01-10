Germany reforms process to return Nazi-looted art

Germany reforms process to return Nazi-looted art

BERLIN
Germany reforms process to return Nazi-looted art

The German government on Jan. 8 signed off on a reform plan for the process of returning art looted by the Nazis, despite criticism from victims' families and lawyers.

The change would mean "Germany will better live up to its historical responsibility," Culture Minister Claudia Roth said in a statement.

Germany in 1998 signed the Washington Declaration which commits 44 signatory nations to track down and return art stolen by the Nazis to its rightful owners.

Almost 80 years after the end of Hitler's regime, the process of returning works to their rightful owners has struggled to make progress.

Under the current system, both claimants and the holders of allegedly looted art have to consent to arbitration, a step many current owners have in practice refused to take.

The proposed reform would see the current advisory commission, whose decisions are not binding, replaced with an arbitration court for restitution claims.

The new mechanism would allow victims to make a "unilateral appeal" for the return of their artworks, Roth said.

A group of lawyers, historians and affected families however said the planned new system was a "slap in the face for victims" and only made their situation worse.

In an open letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz sent on Jan. 7, the group, led by the Switzerland-based lawyer Olaf Ossmann and German historian Willi Korte, called on the government to freeze the reform.

The framework for the new arbitration process had "never been publicly discussed," the critics wrote in the letter.

Instead of improving access to justice, the reform would exclude "entire groups of victims" and limit the right of restitution for others, they said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love
LATEST NEWS

  1. Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

    Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

  2. Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

    Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

  3. Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments

    Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments

  4. 108 years in prison sought for Nazi-inspired knife attacker

    108 years in prison sought for Nazi-inspired knife attacker

  5. Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history

    Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history
Recommended
Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love
Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime
Artisan continues legacy of meerschaum craftsmanship

Artisan continues legacy of meerschaum craftsmanship
Paw prints on ancient artifacts show love for nature, animals

Paw prints on ancient artifacts show love for nature, animals
Egypt unveils ancient rock-cut tombs, burial shafts in Luxor

Egypt unveils ancient rock-cut tombs, burial shafts in Luxor
Wicked tops SAG Awards nominations

'Wicked' tops SAG Awards nominations
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿