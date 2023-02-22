Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

PAZARCIK
Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

Germany will double its relief aid in Türkiye and Syria with an additional 50 million euros ($53 million) for victims of the deadly earthquake, two ministers announced on Feb. 21. 

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wants "to make it clear that we, as a global community, see this catastrophe and we support the population".

Baerbock was speaking during a visit Tuesday to Pazarcık, in southern Türkiye, along with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

Of the new aid, 33 million euros will go to Türkiye and 17 million to northern Syria, bringing Germany's contribution to 108 million euros in the region hit by a deadly earthquake which has killed nearly 46,000.

"We're trying to get as much aid as possible into Syria, especially in the north of this country, through the crossings that have been opened, but the Syrian regime continues to obstruct the efforts of the United Nations," said Baerbock.

Two weeks after the disaster aid has been arriving slowly in northwestern Syria, a country torn apart by a civil war.

The ministers confirmed that three-month visas will be granted to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in Germany.

According to the German foreign ministry, 96 visas have been issued so far.

Around 2.9 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany. The Syrian community is also large and is estimated at 924,000.

Turkey,

WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

    Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

  2. US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

    US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

  3. Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

    Biden vows Russia will never win Ukraine, as Putin fights on

  4. Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

    Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

  5. 5-year sentence dropped in ‘Rust’ shooting case

    5-year sentence dropped in ‘Rust’ shooting case
Recommended
Greece sends 48 trucks carrying aid to quake zone

Greece sends 48 trucks carrying aid to quake zone
EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference
Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion
Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers
Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties

'Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties'
WORLD Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

A court in Romania's capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.

ECONOMY Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan hikes tax on luxury goods and services

Pakistan’s parliament has given the go-ahead for the government to raise taxes on a raft of luxury imports and services in a bid to unlock the next tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.