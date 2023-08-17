Germany leads in rejecting Turks' visa applications

ANKARA

Germany has emerged as the leader in rejecting Schengen visa applications from Turkish citizens in 2022.

Turkish citizens faced substantial hurdles in obtaining Schengen visas, with a high number of applications being denied by German authorities.

Türkiye has seen a significant surge in demand for Schengen visas, with over 700,000 Turkish citizens applying in 2022, ranking the nation at the top of the list for visa applications. The German embassy, consulates and visa centers processed more than 220,000 applications last year, with 174,929 receiving approval.

Despite these figures, there remains a substantial rate of visa rejections. Out of 120,876 visa applications filed by Turkish applicants at consulates in Ankara, Edirne, Istanbul and Izmir last year, 48,040 applications were denied by German authorities, making Germany the leading country in rejecting visa applications from Türkiye.

The current challenges highlight ongoing concerns about the difficulties Turkish citizens encounter when seeking Schengen visas. While the issue has persisted over the years, diplomatic efforts continue to address the problem. The EU Commission and diplomatic officials maintain their stance that political motives are not behind the significant visa rejections.

Meanwhile, the Serbian women's national volleyball team has been dealt a blow as two Turkish staff members have been denied entry visas by Belgium, hindering their participation in the CEV EuroVolley 2023 tournament.

Belgium's rejection of the visas cited concerns about the "coaches' intent to return to their home country." The two denied entries are Saim Pakkan and statistician Fatih Yağcı, who were appointed to the technical team of Italian head coach Giovanni Guidetti, who also coaches Turkish side VakıfBank.

Guidetti took over the reigning world-champion Serbian team last December. Alongside his appointment came the addition of two Turkish coaches, Pakkan and Ahmetcan Erşimşek, as well as Yağcı.

The visa denials were issued by Belgian authorities in response to the visa applications of Pakkan and Yağcı, who sought to accompany the team to Belgium for the group matches. Despite the intervention of the Serbian Volleyball Federation, efforts to resolve the issue have proven unsuccessful.

"Sport is a bridge of friendship that removes the borders between countries and people... This situation greatly damages the brand value of volleyball," Guidetti lamented, underscoring the caliber of the coaches affected.

Türkiye has seen a significant surge in demand for Schengen visas, with over 700,000 Turkish citizens applying in 2022, ranking the nation at the top of the list for visa applications. The German embassy, consulates and visa centers processed more than 220,000 applications last year, with 174,929 receiving approval.

Despite these figures, there remains a substantial rate of visa rejections. Out of 120,876 visa applications filed by Turkish applicants at consulates in Ankara, Edirne, Istanbul and Izmir last year, 48,040 applications were denied by German authorities, making Germany the leading country in rejecting visa applications from Türkiye.

The current challenges highlight ongoing concerns about the difficulties Turkish citizens encounter when seeking Schengen visas. While the issue has persisted over the years, diplomatic efforts continue to address the problem. The EU Commission and diplomatic officials maintain their stance that political motives are not behind the significant visa rejections.