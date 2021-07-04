German-Turkish lawyer gets prize for 'civil courage'

  • July 04 2021 10:11:00

German-Turkish lawyer gets prize for 'civil courage'

COLOGNE-Anadolu Agency
German-Turkish lawyer gets prize for civil courage

A German-Turkish lawyer, who represented families of the Turkish victims killed by the NSU, a neo-Nazi terror group, was awarded the “Ludwig Beck Award for Civil Courage” on July 2.

Seda Başay-Yıldız, a prominent lawyer at Frankfurt Bar Association, received the award from the mayor of Wiesbaden, the state capital of Hesse, Germany.

Receiving the award, Başay-Yıldız stressed the “human dignity” included in the first article of the German constitution, asking: “What should we do if this threat comes from the state? If constant threats and attacks continue, who will protect our honor?"

“We have to talk to each other more. This is the only way to create trust,” she added.

Başay-Yıldız previously said that she has been receiving death threats from neo-Nazis since August 2018.

In March, she said she and her family continued to receive death threats although she moved to a new house after the first serious threats.

She told German newspapers that she received a letter with the signature of “NSU 2.0”, a reference to the National Socialist Underground (NSU), which killed 10 people, including eight Turkish and one Greek immigrants as well as a police officer, between 2000 and 2007.

Several police officers in Frankfurt were suspended in 2019 following an initial investigation by Hesse’s Interior Ministry, but death threats with the signature of “NSU 2.0” continued since then, she added.

A suspect was arrested in May regarding the threatening letter, although it is not yet known how he reached Yıldız's address information.

 

Turkey,

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister

    Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister

  2. Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

    Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

  3. Turkey one of world's leading vaccinators: WHO official

    Turkey one of world's leading vaccinators: WHO official

  4. Turkey blasts US report on Trafficking in Persons

    Turkey blasts US report on Trafficking in Persons

  5. Consumption of mussels, bottom fish ‘risky’ amid mucilage invasion

    Consumption of mussels, bottom fish ‘risky’ amid mucilage invasion
Recommended
Cairo hails Ankaras efforts to normalize relations

Cairo hails Ankara's efforts to normalize relations
Turkey saddened for large-scale fire in eastern Libya

Turkey 'saddened' for large-scale fire in eastern Libya
Turkey expresses grief over landslide in Japan

Turkey expresses grief over landslide in Japan
Turkish, Azerbaijani armies conclude joint military drill

Turkish, Azerbaijani armies conclude joint military drill
Founder of Çiftlik Bank extradited to Turkey

Founder of Çiftlik Bank extradited to Turkey
Turkey administers over 52.3 mln vaccine jabs to date

Turkey administers over 52.3 mln vaccine jabs to date
WORLD First spacewalk at China’s new Tiangong station

First spacewalk at China’s new Tiangong station

Two astronauts conducted China’s first tandem spacewalk on July 4, working on the outside of their nation’s new Tiangong station in orbit around Earth.

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 62.2 percent in June compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round

Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won the opening race of World Superbike’s UK round on July 3.