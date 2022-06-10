German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps

  • June 10 2022 07:00:00

German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps

BERLIN
German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his government remains committed to phasing out nuclear power despite concerns about rising energy prices and possible future shortages due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Germany shut down half of its six nuclear plants in December last year and the remaining three are due to cease production at the end of this year as part of the country’s long-running plan to phase out conventional power plants in favor of renewable energy.

But the war in Ukraine has renewed fears that Germany’s power-hungry economy might be badly battered if Russia decides to suddenly cut natural gas supplies.

Opposition parties have called for the lifetimes of Germany’s nuclear plants to be extended, a proposal that Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the pro-businesses Free Democrats has said should be discussed in a “non-ideological” way.

Scholz, who leads a three-party coalition, dismissed the idea, saying a decision had been made to end the use of nuclear power.

“We also know that building new nuclear power plants makes little sense,’’ he said at a news conference with foreign correspondents in Berlin.

“If someone decides to do so now they would have to spend 12-18 billion euros on each nuclear power plants and it wouldn’t open until 2037 or 2038,’’ said Scholz. “And besides, the fuel rods are generally imported from Russia. As such one should think about what one does.”

“That’s why the government, all the governing parties unanimously, are counting on (...) the massive expansion of renewable energy,” he added.

According to Germany’s Economy Ministry, nuclear power currently provides only 5% of the country’s electricity.

WORLD Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

    Turkey not to allow Nordic country’s NATO bid as long as 'terrorists' take part in parliaments: Erdoğan

  2. Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

    Rent hikes to be limited to 25 pct, says minister

  3. Turkey ups efforts to curb irregular migration

    Turkey ups efforts to curb irregular migration

  4. Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

    Six opposition parties present representation variety to voters, CHP leader says

  5. Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece

    Turkish Coast Guard saves 77 migrants pushed back by Greece
Recommended
‘Historic setback’ for Brazil as hunger surges

‘Historic setback’ for Brazil as hunger surges
Turkish Airlines named ‘most valuable brand’

Turkish Airlines named ‘most valuable brand’
Turkey’s ICT sector grows 36 percent last year

Turkey’s ICT sector grows 36 percent last year
OECD lifts growth forecast for Turkey to 3.7 percent

OECD lifts growth forecast for Turkey to 3.7 percent
Uber and Waymo team up to get driverless trucks rolling

Uber and Waymo team up to get driverless trucks rolling
World Bank slashes China growth forecast over COVID damage

World Bank slashes China growth forecast over COVID damage
WORLD Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire’s agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
ECONOMY Turkey’s ICT sector grows 36 percent last year

Turkey’s ICT sector grows 36 percent last year

The size of Turkey’s information and communication technologies (ICT) market reached 266 billion Turkish Liras ($29.9 billion) in 2021, according to the Informatics Industry Association (TÜBİSAD).

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”