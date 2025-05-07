German factory orders increase more than expected in April

German factory orders increase more than expected in April

FRANKFURT
German factory orders increase more than expected in April

German industrial orders rose faster than expected in March, official data showed yesterday, partly driven by companies rushing to stock up on goods ahead of sweeping U.S. tariffs.

It represented rare positive news for Europe's struggling top economy, but observers warned it was too early to conclude a sustainable recovery was underway as U.S. levies could weigh later in the year.

New orders, closely watched as an indicator of future business activity in Germany, jumped 3.6 percent month-on-month, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis.

The Economy Ministry said in a statement the March increase "may be partly due to anticipatory effects in response to the announced U.S. tariff increases."

But it also noted increased demand for "Made in Germany" goods from other European countries, suggesting a "revival in investment activity."

Nevertheless, a "renewed weakening of the industrial economy over the further course of the year cannot be ruled out" amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff blitz, the ministry warned.

The United States was Germany's top trading partner in 2024, receiving huge quantities of its cars, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

March's jump in industrial orders was driven by increases in key areas like the auto sector, mechanical engineering and electrical equipment, according to Destatis.

Overseas orders rose by 4.7 percent and domestic orders were up two percent, it said.

Weak global demand, fierce competition from China and high energy prices have battered Germany's industrial sector, which accounts for about one fifth of its economic output.

factory ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

    Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

  2. Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

    Robert Prevost elected pope as white smoke rises from Sistine Chapel

  3. US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

    US, UK reach 'breakthrough trade deal'

  4. Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

    Iraqi PM hails ‘strategic’ ties with Türkiye

  5. Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first

    Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first
Recommended
Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve
Türk Telekom’s profit surges 45 percent in first quarter

Türk Telekom’s profit surges 45 percent in first quarter
Toyota forecasts 35 pct drop in 2025-26 net profit due to tariffs

Toyota forecasts 35 pct drop in 2025-26 net profit due to tariffs
Trump criticism doesnt affect doing our job at all: Powell

Trump criticism 'doesn't affect doing our job at all': Powell
EU lawmakers want bigger Europe budget to tackle crises

EU lawmakers want bigger Europe budget to tackle crises
Worlds richest 10 pct caused two thirds of global warming: Study

World's richest 10 pct caused two thirds of global warming: Study
Turkish Technic, Rolls-Royce to establish maintenance facility

Turkish Technic, Rolls-Royce to establish maintenance facility
WORLD Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Pakistan denies it engaged Indian military targets

Islamabad rejected claims on May 8 by India that Pakistani forces attempted to engage Indian military targets on 15 locations.
ECONOMY Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

Export climate for manufacturers continues to improve

The export climate for Turkish manufacturers continued to improve at the start of the second quarter of 2025, although to a lesser extent, as uncertainty around global trade conditions led to slower activity in some key export markets, according to a survey on May 8.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿