German envoy summoned over assault against Turkish consul’s vehicle

  • July 20 2022 10:46:00

German envoy summoned over assault against Turkish consul’s vehicle

ANKARA
German envoy summoned over assault against Turkish consul’s vehicle

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned German Ambassador to Ankara Jurgen Schulz over an arson attack on a vehicle belonging to Türkiye’s consul general in Stuttgart.

According to diplomatic sources, Jurgen was invited to the ministry over the incident on July 19, in which the Turkish consul general’s car was set on fire, causing an explosion and damage to other vehicles in the surrounding as well.

Recalling an increasing trend of attacks against the Turkish diplomatic missions and other representations, the Foreign Ministry expressed its expectations that perpetrators be brought to justice, while the damage should be compensated according to the diplomatic rules. During the meeting with Schulz, the ministry also asked for a reevaluation of the security provided by Germany to Turkish diplomatic missions.

Türkiye is wary that rising xenophobia and Islamophobia in Germany, home to more than 4 million Turks, are the core reasons behind increasing attacks against Turkish representations, mosques and people. Numerous attacks, including arsons and the killing of innocent people, have been recorded in recent years in Germany and other European countries.

envoys,

TÜRKIYE Opposition slams Council of State over Istanbul Convention ruling

Opposition slams Council of State over Istanbul Convention ruling
MOST POPULAR

  1. Short-term external debt at $135 billion

    Short-term external debt at $135 billion

  2. Turks in Germany demand action against racism

    Turks in Germany demand action against racism

  3. ‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

    ‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

  4. Social life helps orphaned elephants

    Social life helps orphaned elephants

  5. Astana Process to be revived for Syria: Erdoğan

    Astana Process to be revived for Syria: Erdoğan
Recommended
Türkiye, Russia, Iran to continue cooperation to eliminate terrorists’ in Syria

Türkiye, Russia, Iran to 'continue cooperation to eliminate terrorists’ in Syria
Türkiye to freeze Nordic states’ entry to NATO if deal fails

Türkiye to freeze Nordic states’ entry to NATO if deal fails
Türkiye continues efforts for grain corridor deal

Türkiye continues efforts for grain corridor deal
Astana Process to be revived for Syria: Erdoğan

Astana Process to be revived for Syria: Erdoğan
Turkish, French leaders discuss Ukraine grain corridor ahead of Erdoğan-Putin meet

Turkish, French leaders discuss Ukraine grain corridor ahead of Erdoğan-Putin meet
US congressmen vote to make F-16 sale to Türkiye harder

US congressmen vote to make F-16 sale to Türkiye harder
WORLD Netflix subscriber numbers drop two quarters in a row

Netflix subscriber numbers drop two quarters in a row

Netflix reported losing subscribers for the second quarter in a row Tuesday as the streaming giant battles fierce competition and viewer belt tightening, but the company assured investors of better days ahead.

ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $135 billion

Short-term external debt at $135 billion

The short-term external debt stock increased by 10.6 percent compared with the end of 2021 to stand at $134.5 as of end-May, the Central Bank said yesterday.
SPORTS Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

In an effort to bring attention to the road safety of cyclists, who often become victims of accidents due to drivers’ negligence on the roads, members of a cyclist club in the Black Sea province of Düzce held a demonstration by lying on the asphalt floor and stopping traffic on a busy road for a minute “to get noticed.”