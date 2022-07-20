German envoy summoned over assault against Turkish consul’s vehicle

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned German Ambassador to Ankara Jurgen Schulz over an arson attack on a vehicle belonging to Türkiye’s consul general in Stuttgart.

According to diplomatic sources, Jurgen was invited to the ministry over the incident on July 19, in which the Turkish consul general’s car was set on fire, causing an explosion and damage to other vehicles in the surrounding as well.

Recalling an increasing trend of attacks against the Turkish diplomatic missions and other representations, the Foreign Ministry expressed its expectations that perpetrators be brought to justice, while the damage should be compensated according to the diplomatic rules. During the meeting with Schulz, the ministry also asked for a reevaluation of the security provided by Germany to Turkish diplomatic missions.

Türkiye is wary that rising xenophobia and Islamophobia in Germany, home to more than 4 million Turks, are the core reasons behind increasing attacks against Turkish representations, mosques and people. Numerous attacks, including arsons and the killing of innocent people, have been recorded in recent years in Germany and other European countries.