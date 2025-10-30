German economy stagnates, dodging recession: data

German economy stagnates, dodging recession: data

FRANKFURT
German economy stagnates, dodging recession: data

The German economy stagnated in the third quarter, narrowly dodging a recession, official data showed Thursday, hit by weakening exports as the country struggles to recover from a long downturn.

Europe's top economy posted zero growth from July to September compared with the previous quarter, according to preliminary data from federal statistics agency Destatis.

This followed a 0.2 percent contraction in the second quarter. Analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet had forecast a 0.1 percent expansion in the third quarter.

Germany's crucial exports "were down compared with the previous quarter", the agency said, although investment in machinery and equipment provided some support.

The figures show that "things are still not going well in Germany", LBBW bank economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch said.

A planned public spending blitz on infrastructure and defence "will not be enough in the long run", he said, adding: "Growth-promoting reforms are the order of the day."

The eurozone's traditional growth engine shrank in both 2024 and 2023, hammered by a manufacturing slump, high energy costs and weak demand for exports.

US President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught has added to the headwinds, as the United States is a major market for German products, from cars to pharmaceuticals and industrial equipment.

Growth was boosted at the start of the year as US companies rushed to build up stocks of goods before Trump's tariffs kicked in, but that momentum has since reversed.

Official data released Thursday showed the Italian economy also stagnated in the July-to-September after falling in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile the French economy grew faster than expected, despite a political crisis over the country's massive debt and deficit.

Figures for the whole eurozone will be released later in the day.

stagnation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause
LATEST NEWS

  1. Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

    Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

  2. With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

    With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

  3. Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

    Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

  4. India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

    India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

  5. Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter

    Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter
Recommended
With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again
India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port
Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter

Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter
Household inflation expectations deteriorate: Survey

Household inflation expectations deteriorate: Survey
Economic confidence index edges up in October: TÜİK

Economic confidence index edges up in October: TÜİK
Akkuyu to mark milestone in energy diversification: Minister

Akkuyu to mark milestone in energy diversification: Minister
WORLD Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

The Dutch election climaxed in an unprecedented cliffhanger Thursday, with only a few thousand votes separating the far-right party of firebrand Geert Wilders and a pro-European centrist party.
ECONOMY With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿