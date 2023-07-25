Geographically indicated products enhanced via high tech

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has started using NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology for mapping, creating libraries, and obtaining registration certificates for Türkiye’s geographically indicated products, including olive oil, honey and hazelnut.

Following the Edremit olive oil receiving a geographical indication patent by the European Union last week, the number of geographically indicated products in Türkiye has increased to 13.

The ministry is utilizing cutting-edge technology to both increase this figure and enhance the market presence of existing products.

In accordance with this, trials with NMR devices and the development of the library were initiated.

NMR will be used to map and create libraries for significant Turkish products such as olive oil, honey, hazelnut, and medicinal aromatic plants, facilitating the producers’ application for geographical indication certificates based on these data.

Effective utilization of the NMR device in line with the strategic plans of the ministry requires a comprehensive data library.

As part of the project, studies were conducted in six different geographical regions known for intensive honey production, taking into account factors such as plant flora, cultivation practices, bee breeds, and geographical conditions.

Samples were collected from 100 different randomly selected enterprises in 18 provinces of these regions to determine structural characterization and composition of the honey. Minister İbrahim Yumaklı stated that through these new technologies, they aim to further protect Türkiye’s traditional richness represented by geographically indicated products.

“We will increase the number of our valued products. We currently have 13 products registered in the EU. We aim to increase this number even further and present our country’s treasures to the world stage,” the minister stated.

Pointing out that the registration of these delicacies prevents unfair gains, Yumaklı added that the registrations add value to the marketing power of the products.

“We will continue to utilize new technologies to protect, expand the number, and ensure the food safety of our geographically labeled products.”