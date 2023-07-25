Geographically indicated products enhanced via high tech

Geographically indicated products enhanced via high tech

ANKARA 
Geographically indicated products enhanced via high tech

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has started using NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology for mapping, creating libraries, and obtaining registration certificates for Türkiye’s geographically indicated products, including olive oil, honey and hazelnut.

Following the Edremit olive oil receiving a geographical indication patent by the European Union last week, the number of geographically indicated products in Türkiye has increased to 13.

The ministry is utilizing cutting-edge technology to both increase this figure and enhance the market presence of existing products.

In accordance with this, trials with NMR devices and the development of the library were initiated.

NMR will be used to map and create libraries for significant Turkish products such as olive oil, honey, hazelnut, and medicinal aromatic plants, facilitating the producers’ application for geographical indication certificates based on these data.

Effective utilization of the NMR device in line with the strategic plans of the ministry requires a comprehensive data library.

As part of the project, studies were conducted in six different geographical regions known for intensive honey production, taking into account factors such as plant flora, cultivation practices, bee breeds, and geographical conditions.

Samples were collected from 100 different randomly selected enterprises in 18 provinces of these regions to determine structural characterization and composition of the honey. Minister İbrahim Yumaklı stated that through these new technologies, they aim to further protect Türkiye’s traditional richness represented by geographically indicated products.

“We will increase the number of our valued products. We currently have 13 products registered in the EU. We aim to increase this number even further and present our country’s treasures to the world stage,” the minister stated.

Pointing out that the registration of these delicacies prevents unfair gains, Yumaklı added that the registrations add value to the marketing power of the products.

“We will continue to utilize new technologies to protect, expand the number, and ensure the food safety of our geographically labeled products.”

high tech,

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

    President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

  2. Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

    Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

  3. CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

    CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

  4. Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

    Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

  5. Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

    Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark
Recommended
President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial

President Erdoğan vows new civilian charter to mark the centennial
CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax

CHP calls on high court to annul vehicle tax
Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya

Teams struggle to contain fires ravaging Antalya
Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark

Ankara condemns attack against Quran in Denmark
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts southern Adana province

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts southern Adana province
Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus

Erdoğan affirms commitment to lasting peace on Cyprus
Police apprehend woman over illegal dog breeding, sales

Police apprehend woman over illegal dog breeding, sales
WORLD Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang removed from office

China's foreign minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported, after not being seen in the public eye for a month.

ECONOMY Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Business morale deteriorates, shows survey

Confidence among Turkish businesses has declined for a second consecutive month in July, a survey conducted by the Central Bank shows.
SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.