Gendarmes at Topkapı Palace stand guard in Ottoman uniforms

ISTANBUL

"Gendarmes stationed at the Topkapı Palace, one of Istanbul’s most famous landmarks, have begun duties wearing historical Ottoman army uniforms, mimicking the attire of the elite "Silahtar" guards from the now-defunct Ottoman Enderun School.

The Silahtar, an esteemed title, referred to the palace guards responsible for the Sultan's safety, ceremonial duties, weaponry and the palace arsenals. They were often regarded as symbols of prestige and authority.

The new initiative, implemented under the auspices of the National Palaces Administration, has quickly become a highlight for both local and international tourists, who eagerly pose for photographs with the uniformed guards.

Similar practices in countries like the United Kingdom, Italy and Switzerland have successfully showcased military traditions, and Türkiye now joins this global practice to educate visitors about its own rich history.

The historical guards conduct ceremonial duties in key areas of the palace, such as the second and third courtyards, while other gendarmerie personnel continue to perform routine security tasks in standard uniforms elsewhere on the grounds.

Visitors have been particularly drawn to the ceremonial changing of the guards and their stately processions through the courtyards, which offer a dynamic glimpse into Ottoman-era traditions.

“We aim to align with global museum trends by creating interactive and era-reflective experiences. Dressing guards in authentic period uniforms not only engages visitors but also helps narrate the history of the Ottoman era in a memorable way,” explained İlhan Kocaman, head of the Topkapı Palace Department.

He emphasized the extensive research conducted to ensure the accuracy of the Ottoman army uniforms, with details such as fabrics, patterns and colors carefully recreated based on historical documents.

Since 2019, the National Palaces Administration has introduced several initiatives to enhance visitor engagement at Topkapı Palace.

Kocaman revealed that the Silahtar reenactment is only the beginning of a broader effort to bring Ottoman history to life.

“Topkapı Palace, which served as the Ottoman Empire’s center of power from the 15th to the 19th century, is undergoing significant developments. This year we plan to open new sections, including restored areas such as the harem, the mint, the first courtyard and lower gardens,” he said.

The palace’s mounted guard unit, along with the gendarmes, has received enthusiastic responses from visitors.

“We’ve received numerous messages of appreciation on social media and directly from guests. It’s gratifying to see these efforts resonate with the public,” Kocaman said.