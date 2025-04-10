Gaziantep awarded top prize for promoting European values

STRASBOURG

The southeastern city of Gaziantep has been awarded this year’s Europe Prize by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the highest distinction given to a European city for its efforts in promoting European values.

In its announcement on April 8, PACE highlighted Gaziantep’s strong commitment to sustainability, climate action, smart-city initiatives, environmental protection and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

"It is a key economic hub, known for its industrial sector, particularly in textiles and manufacturing, and is the first city in Türkiye to implement an action plan against climate change," the statement said, stressing that it has also previously been awarded the European Label of Excellence in Governance.

The prize is given each year to the city that has been the most active in promoting the European ideal. First awarded in 1955, the Europe Prize includes a trophy, medal, diploma and a grant for a youth delegation from the winning city to visit European institutions.

Gaziantep, home to 25 sister cities, including Duisburg in Germany, Celje in Slovenia, Ostrava in the Czech Republic and Braga in Portugal, actively participates in international platforms.

It is a member of 28 international networks such as Eurocities, Energy Cities, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye, the statement highlighted.

The city also hosts various international events, including the annual International Gastronomy Festival, and takes part in European Mobility Week, reinforcing its cross-border cultural and civic ties.

In addition to its growing role in international cooperation, Gaziantep has also seen a significant rise in tourism in recent years.

Located at the point where the Mediterranean and the Southeastern Anatolia regions meet, the province has become a major hub for cultural, faith-based and gastronomic tourism.

With its deep-rooted history, Ottoman-era mosques, bazaars, inns and traditional mansions, the city has emerged as a key destination for both local and international travelers.

According to the official figures, more than 2 million people visited the rising tourist attraction last year, with around 1.5 million staying overnight — marking a new tourism record.

Museums across the city welcomed nearly 1 million visitors the same year, with the renowned Zeugma Mosaic Museum drawing a record-breaking 466,102 visitors.

This remarkable boost in tourism has also been a source of vitality for local businesses, taking the city one step further in terms of economic well-being.