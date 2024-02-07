Gaza boycotts hurt McDonald's sales

Gaza boycotts hurt McDonald's sales

NEW YORK
Gaza boycotts hurt McDonalds sales

A banner year came to a bumpy end for McDonald’s, which lost sales in many markets due to the war in Gaza.

Global same-store sales – or sales at restaurants open at least a year – rose 3.4 percent in the October-December period, well below the 4.7 percent increase Wall Street was expecting.

Customers in the Middle East were angered after McDonald’s Israel – which is operated by a local franchisee -- announced in October it was providing free meals to Israeli soldiers.

In response, some franchisees, like McDonald’s Oman, announced donations to relief efforts in Gaza.

Last month, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski warned that “misinformation” in the Middle East and elsewhere was hurting sales.

In addition to customer boycotts, McDonald’s has had to temporarily limit store hours or close some locations due to protests.

It was an unexpected end to an otherwise strong year for the burger giant, which said global sale-store sales rose 9 percent in 2023. Viral marketing hits, like last spring’s Grimace shakes, and upgraded menu items helped to boost full-year revenue by 10 percent to nearly $25 billion.

McDonald’s wasn’t the only U.S. company seeing backlash from the war in recent months. Starbucks said last week that it faced boycotts in the Middle East and elsewhere because of its perceived support for Israel.

McDonald’s revenue rose 8% to $6.4 billion in the fourth quarter, meeting analystexpectations. Net income was up 7%percent to $2 billion.

McDonalds,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

    UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

  2. 'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

  3. 40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

    40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

  4. Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election

    Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election

  5. Ankara expresses support for Gaza truce deal

    Ankara expresses support for Gaza truce deal
Recommended
Mileis economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Americans saddled with credit card debt as prices remain high

Americans saddled with credit card debt as prices remain high
Eyes will be on new Central Bank chief, inflation report

Eyes will be on new Central Bank chief, inflation report
Over 60 Turkish firms attend defense fair in Riyadh

Over 60 Turkish firms attend defense fair in Riyadh
FAST request-to-pay overlay service launched

FAST request-to-pay overlay service launched
EM capital inflows to rise to a decade-high: Fitch

EM capital inflows to rise to a decade-high: Fitch
WORLD UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

The United Nations appealed Wednesday for $4.1 billion to provide desperately needed aid to civilians in war-ravaged Sudan and those who have fled as refugees, warning the conflict had fuelled "epic suffering".
ECONOMY Mileis economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Argentine President Javier Milei was dealt a major setback in parliament Tuesday when his deeply controversial deregulatory reform package was prevented from advancing and sent back for a rewrite, legislators said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿